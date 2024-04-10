Marine Toys for Tots highlights year-round programs to ensure "No Child is Forgotten"

TRIANGLE, Va., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This April, Marine Toys for Tots, America's premier children's Christmastime charity, is bringing attention to their year-round programs to help underprivileged children beyond the holiday season.

For more than 75 years, Toys for Tots has been dedicated to providing books, toys, and educational resources to children in struggling families who would otherwise go without when they need comfort and hope the most. The organization, known for its core mission of Christmastime charitable efforts, has evolved into a year-round force for good – ensuring that no child is forgotten any day of the year.

Since 2008, the Toys for Tots Literacy Program has worked to provide economically disadvantaged children across America with direct access to books and educational resources that enhance their ability to read and communicate effectively. Since the launch of the Literacy Program, Toys for Tots has delivered over 57 million books to children in need – including more than 4.1 million books last year alone.

"Our goal is to dramatically change the landscape for economically disadvantaged children and provide books and educational materials to ensure their future success," said LtGen James Laster, President and CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

Another year-round initiative that supports disadvantaged children is their Foster Care Initiative. This initiative provides resources and emotional relief to children navigating the challenges of Foster Care. In 2023, the initiative provided support to more than 332,000 at-risk children. The Program also provides support to an average of 10 million disadvantaged children during the annual holiday campaign, including Native American children. The Toys for Tots Native American Program provides toys, books, and other gifts to children living on remote Reservations across the Nation.

The year-round and Christmastime support are beacons of light for disadvantaged children as they face a world of uncertainty. Together, we can help hope flourish for children in need across the Nation and ensure that no child is forgotten.

For more information about Toys for Tots year-round programs, please visit https://www.toysfortots.org/programs/year-round-outreach/

