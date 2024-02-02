Marine Toys for Tots proudly accepts Family Film and TV Humanitarian Award

News provided by

Toys for Tots

02 Feb, 2024, 06:00 ET

TRIANGLE, Va., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently the Family Film and TV Awards recognized Marine Toys for Tots with a Humanitarian Award for their year-round work supporting struggling families and children across the country.

Bestowing the award with celebrities Montel Williams, Dean Cain, and Laura McKenzie, television presenter and actress Elizabeth Stanton noted that "one organization that has consistently supported families in need is the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots program."

A brief video segment highlighted Toys for Tots national, year-round work including testimonials of families from around the country who have been assisted by the organization. "Toys for Tots means everything to us" said one teary-eyed mother as she explained that "when you live on a fixed income, pretty much every dime is accounted for, and we didn't know what to do. […] Toys for tots changed all that!"

CEO of Marine Toys for Tots Gen. James Laster, USMC (ret.) and Major General Len "Loni" Anderson, Assistant Deputy Commandant, Plans, Policies, and Operations for the US Marines accepted the award to a standing ovation in the packed theater. 

"We have expanded. We are year-round now. And, of course, we couldn't have done it without the generosity of the American people – you!" said General Laster in remarks accepting the award on behalf of the organization.

General Anderson added, "This recognition strengthens our resolve to continue our mission. It's not just toys. It's about delivering joy and fostering hope in the hearts of those families when they need it."

General Laster also laid out Toys for Tots' ambitious goals for 2024, saying that the organization hoped to reach a record 11 million children-in-need this year.

"The Marine Toys for Tots Program has been a beacon of hope for over seven decades, striving to bring smiles to the faces of children who might otherwise go without during the holiday season and throughout the year," said LtGen Laster. "It's an incredible honor to be recognized by the 26th Family Film and TV Awards and receive the prestigious Humanitarian Award for the Program's commitment to being a year-round force for good and making futures as bright as possible for children in need."

Media Contact: 

Ted Silvester
VP Marketing and Development
(703) 649-2021
[email protected]

SOURCE Toys for Tots

