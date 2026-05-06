Marini SkinSolutions® Honored with Vendor of the Year Award at the 2026 Massage Envy National Summit in Las Vegas

Leading Professional Skin Care Innovator Earns Top Vendor Recognition for the Fifth Time in Six Years, Celebrated for Clinical Innovation, Transformative Treatment Programs, and Landmark Rebrand

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marini SkinSolutions® (formerly Jan Marini Skin Research, Inc.), a recognized leader and innovator in science-backed professional skin care solutions, is proud to announce it has been honored with the prestigious Vendor of the Year Award, voted on by over 1,000 franchise locations nationwide, at the 2026 Massage Envy National Summit, held in Las Vegas, Nevada. This marks the fifth time in six years that the company has earned this coveted recognition, underscoring the strength, longevity, and continued growth of the partnership between Marini SkinSolutions® and the Massage Envy franchise network.

Marini SkinSolutions® Honored with Vendor of the Year Award at the 2026 Massage Envy National Summit

2026 was a transformational period for Marini SkinSolutions™ defined by three major milestones: the official rebrand from Jan Marini Skin Research to Marini SkinSolutions, its national expansion of innovative treatment offerings across Massage Envy franchise locations, and the launch of two new cutting-edge skin care innovations, NeuroSmooth, for glass-smooth skin, and Marini Reboot PDRN Serum.

"We are honored to have been selected as Vendor of the Year by Massage Envy and its more than 1,000 locations across the country. Massage Envy is the largest provider of aesthetic services in the U.S. This honor demonstrates that the combination of our professional protocols and retail solutions is highly appreciated by the several thousand estheticians employed by Massage Envy." — John Connors, CEO & President, Marini SkinSolutions®

Central to the partnership's success is Marini SkinSolutions' comprehensive, concern-focused approach, led by highly efficacious professional facials, zero-downtime peels, and home care addressing key skin concerns including aging, acne, texture, discoloration, and more. Further demonstrating a shared commitment to innovation, Marini SkinSolutions' newest technologies, NeuroSmooth, Marini Reboot, and Night Zyme, have rapidly emerged among the top selling SKUs within the Massage Envy network, underscoring strong consumer demand and the success of introducing cutting-edge, high-performance solutions to support the elevated Massage Envy esthetician and their guests.

"Massage Envy franchisees see firsthand what works in their locations, and their selection of Marini SkinSolutions as Vendor of the Year reflects the trust built over seven years of supporting the franchise network," said Todd Schrader, CEO of Massage Envy Franchising. "There is genuine appreciation for the role they play in helping franchisees and their teams deliver exceptional skin care solutions to members and guests every day."

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchised locations, is the leading provider of therapeutic massage and skin care services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,100 franchised locations in 49 states that have together delivered hundreds of millions of massages and facials.

About Marini SkinSolutions®

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA, Marini SkinSolutions® is a recognized leader and innovator in the professional skin care market. With over 30 years of experience and numerous industry-first innovations, including the patented ingredient Thymosin Beta- 4 and the first lipid-soluble Vitamin C, Marini SkinSolutions® continues to set new standards in skin health through innovation, efficacy, and integrity.

Contact

Marini SkinSolutions®

Phone: 408.620.3600

Email: [email protected]

Web: mariniskinsolutions.com

SOURCE Marini SkinSolutions