Marion Munley Named to Top 10 2024 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers List

SCRANTON, Pa., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Munley Law is pleased to announce that truck accident lawyer Marion Munley has been included in the Top 10 Super Lawyers in Pennsylvania, the Top 100 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, and the Top 50 Women Pennsylvania Super Lawyers lists in the 2024 edition of Pennsylvania Super Lawyers.

This is the second year that Marion, consistently selected to the list of Pennsylvania Super Lawyers for the past 21 years, has been featured in the Top 10 Super Lawyers in Pennsylvania. She was named to the Top 100 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list in 2022 and 2023.

Personal Injury Attorney Marion Munley

Marion is widely recognized as one of the most prominent and respected personal injury lawyers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. She has won many multimillion-dollar settlements and verdicts for injury clients throughout the United States, including one of the largest truck accident settlements in history. She is triple board certified by the National Board of Trial Advocacy in Civil Trial Law, Civil Practice Advocacy, and Truck Accident Law.

A leader in the legal community, Marion is an active member of the American Association for Justice (AAJ) and is currently the AAJ Treasurer. She was the first woman to become Chair of the AAJ Trucking Litigation Group in 2018 and is a past chair of the AAJ Women Trial Lawyers Caucus. Marion has also served as President of the Melvin M. Belli Society.

She has been listed in the Best Lawyers in America since 2013 and was named the 2024 "Lawyer of the Year" for Product Liability Litigation in Northeastern Pennsylvania. She was recently named a 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyer.

Only 5% of attorneys in the United States are selected to Super Lawyers. To be included in Super Lawyers, an attorney must be nominated by his/her peers, or identified by the Super Lawyers research department; lawyers cannot nominate themselves nor can they pay to be recognized on the list. Nominated attorneys are subjected to a thorough evaluation and selection process.

About Munley Law

Founded in 1959, Munley Law is a national leader in personal injury law. Their attorneys have been listed in Best Lawyers in America, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, U.S. News, and World Report's Best Law Firms, and have earned Board Certification from the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Visit munley.com .

