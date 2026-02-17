Marivic Dar honored as a Luminaries with Heart recipient at the ThinkAdvisor 2025 Luminaries Awards

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudential Advisors, the retail arm of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) announced that financial advisor Marivic Dar was named a recipient of the ThinkAdvisor 2025 Luminaries Award in its Luminaries with Heart category. Now in its fifth year, the ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards recognizes excellence in financial services, spotlighting outstanding contributions from both organizations and individuals.

Prudential financial advisor Marivic Dar, 2025 ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Award honoree in the Luminaries with Heart category.

"I am honored to receive this prestigious award from ThinkAdvisor," said Dar. "It is deeply gratifying to have my volunteerism and philanthropic work acknowledged in this way."

For more than three decades in financial services — and over 20 years with Prudential Advisors — Dar, a financial planner with the Four Peaks Financial Group, has transformed lives in Hawaii and beyond through her unwavering commitment to financial empowerment, women's advancement, and community resilience. Her journey began as a young professional with the Filipino Association of University Women, a network that opened doors to civic service, including an appointment to the Honolulu Committee on the Status of Women, where she later became chair. There, she spearheaded the award-winning Financial Independence for Women initiative, a citywide program that helped women facing downsizing and displacement find resources and pathways to careers.

In its recognition of remarkable achievements and innovation, the ThinkAdvisor 2025 Luminaries Awards program inspires the industry to reach new heights in leadership, creativity, and community engagement. A panel of independent judges, composed of distinguished industry professionals, determined the 2025 winners, who were recognized at an awards ceremony at the New York Hilton Midtown on Dec. 4.

"The 2025 Luminaries Awards continue to spotlight excellence in financial services," said Janet Levaux, editor-in-chief of ThinkAdvisor. "This year's honorees shine not only through bold leadership and groundbreaking innovation, but also through their deep commitment to strengthening communities and advancing the industry. Their achievements highlight the dynamic, evolving nature of financial services, and we are proud to showcase their work as an inspiring example for others to follow."

