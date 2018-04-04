Mark A. Smith Appointed as Managing Director of Hilco Corporate Finance

Mr. Smith previously worked for Houlihan Lokey, where he was Global Head of Metals and Mining. Prior to Houlihan Lokey, Mr. Smith was serving as managing director in the metals & mining practice at HSBC Securities in New York. He has also held senior executive roles at FTI Consulting, ABN AMRO/Royal Bank of Scotland and GE Capital, among others.

Specializing in investment banking, strategy, and corporate finance with extensive corporate mergers and acquisitions experience, capital raising and restructuring experience, Mr. Smith has developed broad and deep expertise in working with clients in acquiring & divesting businesses, raising equity and debt financing for growth, leveraged buyouts, and various other strategic matters.

"Mark brings a tremendous range of deal making experience to Hilco Corporate Finance, having worked on M&A transactions, strategic advisory, capital raising, valuation, and numerous related investment banking activities over a nearly 20-year career," said Jason Frank, Chief Executive Officer of Hilco Corporate Finance. "We are thrilled that Mark is joining the team, and we're certain his deep industry experience and network will be invaluable as we continue to expand our overall platform."

Mr. Smith, who holds a BBA in finance and economics from Indiana University and an MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, expressed enthusiasm for his new role. "I'm excited to officially join Hilco Corporate Finance because of its ability to tap into Hilco Global market leading platforms such as Valuation and Industrial. We are in a unique position to offer our clients a comprehensive set of solutions designed specifically to fit their needs."

About Hilco Corporate Finance: Hilco Corporate Finance LLC is a registered broker/dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of FINRA (www.finra.com) and SIPC (www.sipc.org). Hilco Global is an independent and diversified financial services company with a strong track record of maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global is comprised of twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value. Hilco Global has an excellent track record of delivering successful results by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal.

