Mark Baughan, Cofounder of Lloyd Baughan, named Senior Advisor to Capstone LLC
Baughan, experienced advisor on Asia, asset management, and energy, will advise Capstone.
May 06, 2021, 16:05 ET
WASHINGTON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Baughan, former cofounder, and co-CIO of Lloyd Baughan Asset Management, will serve as a Senior Advisor to Capstone LLC, a global policy and regulatory due diligence firm.
Baughan brings decades of financial advising experience in Asia, asset management, and energy sectors to his new role. Most recently, he served as the cofounder and co-CIO to Lloyd Baughan Asset Management, a hedge fund based in Hong Kong. Previously, Baughan acted as an Associate Vice President and Senior Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch. Additionally, he served as the Vice President to UBS Wealth Management. Baughan got his start as a financial advisor with Salomon Smith Barney. Baughan has broad knowledge about many topics including Asia, semiconductors, China-tech, asset management, and energy.
"We couldn't be more excited for Mark to advise the Capstone team," said David Barrosse, CEO of Capstone. "His broad scope of knowledge regarding Asia and technology issues will be instrumental to Capstone and its clients." Baughan will be based in Capstone's Washington, DC offices.
For more information contact Cordell Eddings Phone at (202) 350-4700 or E-mail: [email protected]
About Capstone
Capstone is a leading global policy analysis and regulatory due diligence firm with locations in Washington, DC; London; and Sydney. As developments in Washington, London, Brussels, and other centers of government become more crucial to investment strategies, legislation, regulatory reforms, and new federal oversight are affecting industries in evolving ways. We advise institutional investors and companies on how changes in state, federal, and international policy impact investments. Capstone has established leading coverage of public policy investments affecting financial and business services, energy and environment, healthcare, TMT, and more. Our professionals analyze policy to uncover risks, opportunities, and, along the way, unique business, and investment strategies for our clients.
Contact: Cordell Eddings, Capstone
Phone: 202-813-9580
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Capstone LLC
