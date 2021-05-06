Mark Baughan, Cofounder of Lloyd Baughan, named Senior Advisor to Capstone LLC

Mark Baughan, former cofounder, and co-CIO of Lloyd Baughan Asset Management, will serve as a Senior Advisor to Capstone Tweet this

"We couldn't be more excited for Mark to advise the Capstone team," said David Barrosse, CEO of Capstone. "His broad scope of knowledge regarding Asia and technology issues will be instrumental to Capstone and its clients." Baughan will be based in Capstone's Washington, DC offices.

Capstone

For more information contact Cordell Eddings Phone at (202) 350-4700 or E-mail: [email protected]

About Capstone

Capstone is a leading global policy analysis and regulatory due diligence firm with locations in Washington, DC; London; and Sydney. As developments in Washington, London, Brussels, and other centers of government become more crucial to investment strategies, legislation, regulatory reforms, and new federal oversight are affecting industries in evolving ways. We advise institutional investors and companies on how changes in state, federal, and international policy impact investments. Capstone has established leading coverage of public policy investments affecting financial and business services, energy and environment, healthcare, TMT, and more. Our professionals analyze policy to uncover risks, opportunities, and, along the way, unique business, and investment strategies for our clients.

Contact: Cordell Eddings, Capstone

Phone: 202-813-9580

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Capstone LLC

