Mark Bendza Joins Modine Board of Directors

RACINE, Wis., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, announced today that Mark Bendza will join the company's Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Bendza currently serves as Chief Financial Officer at Telos Corporation, a leading provider of cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions for the world's most security-conscious organizations. Prior to joining Telos Corporation as CFO in 2021, he served as the head of investor relations for Honeywell International. Prior to that, he held executive roles in finance and international business at Northrop Grumman Corporation and investment banking roles with global investment banks in the United States and overseas.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mark to the Modine Board," said Marsha Williams, Chairperson, Modine Board of Directors. "Mark's extensive experience serving as a strategic financial leader with publicly traded companies in the technology and manufacturing sectors, both in the United States as well as internationally, will be valuable as we continue to advance our transformation at Modine."

Mr. Bendza holds an MBA in Finance and Economics from Columbia Business School, a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Wesleyan University, and is an executive member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association. Mr. Bendza will serve on the Audit Committee and will stand for election at Modine's 2025 annual meeting of shareholders.

