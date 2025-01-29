Mark Clifford, Author of New Book On Jimmy Lai At Press Freedom Center Event Friday, Jan. 31

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

News Advisory:

Who: Mark Clifford, Author of "The Troublemaker: How Jimmy Lai became a Billionaire, Hong Kong's greatest dissident, and China's most feared critic" published by Simon & Schuster.

What: In conversation with Bill McCarren, Director of the Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club

When: Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 am

Where: National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20045 13th Floor

Reservations: There is no charge for the event but media and the public must reserve in advance by contacting Bill McCarren at [email protected] . You will receive a confirmation.

Details:

Clifford was editor in chief of both the South China Morning Post and The Standard, Hong Kong's English language daily newspapers. He was on the board of Lai's media company Next Digital. He is currently president of the Committee For Freedom in Hong Kong Foundation. This is his third book.

After the event, Clifford will be available to sign books on site.

The Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club was launched in late November 2024. It is designed to help journalists in trouble through advocacy and direct action. The Center has helped arrange meetings between Lai's team and U.S. government officials. Lai is a U.K. citizen.

Last year, the Center hosted Lai's son Sebastien at a news conference on the first day of Lai's testimony at trial in Hong Kong. The Center has called for Jimmy Lai to be released immediately and without conditions. This is an urgent matter as Lai is 77 and in poor health and has already served 4 years in solitary confinement.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 or [email protected] for the Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club