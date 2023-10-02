Mark Detelich Joins Logicbroker As President; Elevating eCommerce Innovation and Growth Strategies

SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicbroker, a premier Supply Chain Experience Management (SCXM) eCommerce platform providing industry-leading drop ship, marketplace, and supply chain visibility solutions, is thrilled to announce that Mark Detelich has joined the organization.

Detelich has over 30 years of experience in strategy, product innovation, and operations for SaaS and eCommerce solutions and will join as President of Logicbroker. In his new role, Detelich will lead Logicbroker's strategy, product management, engineering, and project management teams to ensure alignment with our commercial organization.

"Logicbroker has always been dedicated to delivering exceptional eCommerce solutions through drop ship, marketplace, and supply chain visibility," Justin Hartanov, CEO of Logicbroker, said. "This hire will elevate the way Logicbroker supports, innovates, and grows with our clients. Mark Detelich's unparalleled expertise, vision, and track record in the industry make him the perfect catalyst for our evolution. Together, we'll continue to redefine the eCommerce landscape and set new standards for excellence."

Having successfully operated and scaled multiple private equity companies, Detelich will leverage his deep experiences in M&A, digital media, syndicated data, and professional consulting to ensure Logicbroker is continuously delivering increased value for its customers through new experiences, products, and services.

"I am truly excited to join the incredible team at Logicbroker as President," Detelich said. "Logicbroker has a reputation for innovation and a commitment to delivering best-in-class eCommerce solutions. What excites me most is the opportunity to harness this innovative spirit and build upon the strong foundation that already exists. Together, we will push the boundaries of what's possible in eCommerce, driving growth for our clients, and revolutionizing the industry. I look forward to this journey of transformation and achieving new heights of success."

Previously, Mark has served in multiple Chief Product Officer roles for Syndigo, the industry leader in PIM and MDM solutions, and Numerator, a leading omni-channel shopper and eCommerce media analytics solution. Mark was also a Partner at Accenture, where he led global-scale supply chain and eCommerce transformation initiatives for large enterprise clients.

To learn more about Logicbroker's comprehensive B2C and B2B drop ship, marketplace, and supply chain visibility offerings, please visit its website.

About Logicbroker

Logicbroker is the premier Supply Chain Experience Management (SCXM) eCommerce platform. Our unique B2B and B2C offerings give manufacturers and retailers a single source of truth for their supply chain, yielding real-time visibility and communications, higher compliance rates, lower transaction costs, and exceptional customer experiences. Through drop ship, marketplace, and supply chain visibility solutions, Logicbroker processes $6.3 billion in GMV each year and can help your organization achieve Supply Chain Excellence

Our integrated suite connects all participants of an organization's supply chain regardless of the type of business model: owned inventory, drop ship, or marketplace. We work with mid-market and Enterprise manufacturers and retailers across a number of verticals including Health & Wellness, Home Improvement, Consumer Electronics, Toys & Babies, and Consumer Packaged Goods and service brands such as Samsung, 1-800-Flowers, Victoria Secret, The Vitamin Shoppe, Walgreens, and RiteAid.

