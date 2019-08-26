Mark Forman Named Unisys Federal Vice President for Digital Government

RESTON, Va., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced the appointment of Mark Forman as vice president, digital government, Unisys Federal. Forman previously served as global head of Unisys Public Sector, where his leadership in combining digital solutions expertise with industry knowledge helped Unisys to acquire major new non-U.S. federal government clients.

In his new role, Forman focuses on working with Unisys U.S. federal government clients to improve their mission outcomes through innovations related to cloud computing and other digital transformation approaches. He reports to Unisys Federal President Venkatapathi "PV" Puvvada.

Formerly administrator of the Office of E-Government and IT (a position now known as the federal government's chief information officer) in the George W. Bush administration, Forman has been recognized for transforming and modernizing U.S. federal government IT operations. Leveraging this experience, he will work with Unisys Federal business unit leaders to reach out to federal executive leaders to advise them on ways to achieve their objectives through innovative technology related to the cloud, data analytics, data center optimization and cybersecurity. Forman also will work closely with technology leaders at Unisys Federal to ensure the solutions the company offers to U.S. federal government clients appropriately align with policy guidance issued by the White House and Congress.

In a career that has spanned more than three decades, Forman has established a strong reputation for understanding how to apply technology and management best practices at government agencies. He has previously served in senior national and global leadership positions at Engility, KPMG and IBM. He also co-founded and led his own cloud computing and IT consulting companies. Forman is a member of multiple boards and advisory councils. In 2013, the American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) honored him with the prestigious Janice K. Mendenhall Spirit of Leadership Award for his contributions to the federal IT community. He also was inducted into the GCN Hall of Fame in 2006 and received the Eagle Award from Federal Computer Week for exceptional government service in 2002.

"Bringing Mark into this new position gives Unisys Federal the opportunity to build on the momentum and rapid growth the company has experienced with clients in the U.S. federal government," said Puvvada. "His expertise in the use of innovative technology to achieve the government's objectives – combined with his knowledge of policy governing the use of IT in government – will help ensure our solutions to meet the specific needs of federal IT leaders and their agencies."

