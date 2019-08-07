Mark Friedberg Joins Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Massachusetts Leadership Team

"Mark brings a strong clinical background combined with remarkable expertise in health policy research," said Chief Operating Officer Rich Lynch. "We're thrilled to welcome him to the team at an exciting time, when we're working to create a new kind of health care experience that truly puts the consumer at the center. With Mark's leadership, we'll continue to develop innovative advancements when it comes to measuring and improving the quality, affordability and safety of health care, as well as the member experience."

Friedberg previously worked at the RAND Corporation, a leading policy research organization, where he led multiple projects to measure and improve health system performance. He received an M.D. from Harvard Medical School, a Master of Public Policy from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and a Bachelor of Arts from Swarthmore College.

"As a health services researcher and practicing physician, I've always admired Blue Cross' longstanding commitment to designing and implementing effective performance improvement programs," said Friedberg. "I'm excited to join the organization and continue this important work on behalf of our members."

