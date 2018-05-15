Mark Hagerty Rejoins TransPerfect As Chief Technology Officer

Based in TransPerfect's Cupertino, California office, Hagerty brings with him more than 30 years of software development experience and will resume responsibility for leading TransPerfect's industry-leading technology products and global IT infrastructure. Mark began his distinguished career in technology working for Oracle and later Adobe Systems, where he spent eight years in a leadership role in software engineering. Hagerty holds degrees in Mathematics and Industrial Management from Carnegie Mellon University.

TransPerfect acquired eTranslate in 2003 and Hagerty came over as part of that acquisition. At eTranslate, he served as the Director of Software Development and led the team working on what would eventually become the industry's leading Translation Management System (TMS) technology, GlobalLink. In his time at TransPerfect, he also oversaw the strategic vision and integration of technologies from merger partners and guided the software development and technology product strategy. Products such as OneLink, TransPort, Trial Interactive, TransCEND, and other technological advancements have all contributed to making TransPerfect the global leader that it is today.

Phil Shawe, TransPerfect's President and CEO, has pledged to make investing in the firm's technology offerings a top priority since gaining full control of the company on May 7th. The re-hiring of Mark Hagerty as CTO is the company's first major step toward fulfilling that pledge.

"I want to thank TransPerfect, and Phil Shawe specifically, for the opportunity to get back to work with an incredible team," said Hagerty. "Working alongside my TransPerfect colleagues is one of the most satisfying and stimulating things I have ever done professionally, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to once again lead this team into the future. We will double down on innovation and continue to create solid, smart technology that will make us even better positioned to meet the needs of our clients and internal stakeholders."

TransPerfect has delivered over 100 consecutive quarters of profitable growth, making it one of the most successful companies in America over the past 25 years. From its start in an NYU dorm room in 1992, the company has grown to be the largest language services and technology company in the world with $615 million in revenue in 2017. Most recently, TransPerfect posted Q1 2018 sales totaling over $154 million, an increase of approximately 15% over the same period in 2017.

Shawe concluded, "I have every confidence Mark will continue to build on the foundation of successful technology innovation that he helped lay over his previous 15-year tenure. Like much of our technology team, past and present, he is a classic over-performer—and this is reflected in the success of our industry-leading software products."

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language services and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

