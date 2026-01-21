Michelle Jacobi Joins Oppenheimer As Managing Director in Global Fund Placement & Advisory Group

Seasoned private markets professional brings 15 years of experience across private equity fundraising, GP seeding and stakes, and leveraged finance

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a leading investment bank and wealth manager and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., today announced that Michelle Jacobi has joined the firm as a Managing Director in its Global Fund Placement & Advisory Group. She will be based in New York and report to Charles Buisseret and Tanya McHale, Co-Heads of the Global Fund Placement & Advisory Group.

Ms. Jacobi has more than 15 years of experience working with private markets sponsors, including roles spanning private equity fundraising, GP seed and stake investments, and leveraged finance.

Within Oppenheimer's Global Fund Placement & Advisory Group, Ms. Jacobi will focus on advising alternative investment managers on fundraising and broader strategic priorities, as well as broadening the group's U.S. distribution capabilities across institutional LPs. Her addition further strengthens the team's global capabilities advising leading firms across the alternative asset class.

"Michelle's background across strategic fundraising and GP solutions adds meaningful depth to our platform," said Mr. Buisseret and Ms. McHale. "She will be an important resource for our clients as they navigate capital raising and execute on long-term strategic initiatives."

Most recently, Ms. Jacobi was a Managing Director at Gatewood Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on seeding and staking emerging alternative asset managers. Earlier in her career, she held roles at Cebile Capital, VCP Advisors, and Jefferies Finance.

Ms. Jacobi's emerging manager seeding and GP solutions experience is expected to deepen relationships with emerging and established private equity firms, as the Group continues to grow its client base both in the U.S. and internationally.

"I am excited to join Oppenheimer and continue to work with alternative investment managers on fundraising and strategic advisory initiatives," Ms. Jacobi said. "The firm's integrated platform and collaborative culture are well-suited to support clients as they scale."

Since its inception in 2022, the Global Fund Placement & Advisory Group has doubled in size while building a global base of leading private equity clients. Based in New York, Los Angeles, and London, the team operates through an integrated approach, advising alternative investment managers while collaborating closely with Oppenheimer's broader investment banking and asset management platforms.

"We are delighted to welcome Michelle Jacobi to our team," said Gilbert Dychiao, Co-Head of Investment Banking at Oppenheimer. "Through our integrated approach, we have a well-balanced, senior team across regions that brings a wide range of critical advisory capabilities to serve our leading private markets clients. As part of the Oppenheimer platform, the Global Fund Placement & Advisory Group is uniquely positioned to deliver our services within the alternative assets space."

