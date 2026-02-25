Oppenheimer Appoints Vien Le As Managing Director

Seasoned municipal finance leader joins the firm's Public Finance Investment Banking Group and will be based in Los Angeles

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a leading investment bank, wealth manager and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY), today announced it has hired Vien Le as Managing Director in the firm's Public Finance Investment Banking Group. Le will be based in Oppenheimer's Los Angeles office and will report to Beth Coolidge, Managing Director and Head of Public Finance.

Vien Le joins Oppenheimer with more than two decades of municipal finance experience advising public-sector clients on complex financings across a range of infrastructure sectors. Based in Los Angeles, he will focus on California while also supporting clients across the West, including Oregon and Washington. He has previously worked with issuers such as the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, the State of California, and the City of Los Angeles.

"Vien is a high-caliber addition to our public finance team and a strong fit for how we serve clients," Coolidge said. "His experience, relationships, and practical understanding of issuer priorities will help us expand our capabilities and continue building momentum in the West."

Le most recently served as a Managing Director at Stern Brothers. His career also includes public finance roles at UBS, Loop Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co., and Cabrera Capital Markets.

"I'm excited to join Oppenheimer," Le said. "The firm has built a platform that is well positioned for growth, and I look forward to working with Beth and the team to support issuers with thoughtful financing strategies tied to long-term community needs."

Earlier in his career, Le worked as a researcher in the Cardiology Division at the UCLA Medical School. He has a BA in History from the University of California, Los Angeles, and serves on the boards of Bienestar is Wellbeing and The Shower of Hope.

Coolidge continued: "Our public finance business continues to grow because we stay focused on talent, leadership, and client service. Vien's experience and relationships will add real depth as we build on that momentum across the West Coast."

