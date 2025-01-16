Mark Lunar New Year with Lumen Series from OtterBox

-Protect iPhone with Year of the Snake inspired design-

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate the Year of the Snake with a case customized for the Lunar New Year on OtterBox Lumen Series for MagSafe. This exclusive OtterBox Lumen Series case is available now at otterbox.com, Apple Store locations and apple.com.

"During the Spring Festival, there are a few traditions that my family always follows," said Jane Liu, a New York-based artist from China. "My mother buys flowers to decorate our home and welcome the new year. On New Year's Eve, my parents and I sit together by the window and enjoy the fireworks above the lake. Therefore, flowers and fireworks are two important elements when it comes to the Chinese New Year."

Liu has created an exclusive design to start off Lunar New Year on Lumen. The case captures this year's Snake in all of its mysterious personality, wisdom and charm. Liu evokes bright bursts of fireworks, soft orchids and illuminated lanterns to compliment the Snake.

Lumen Series further protects your iPhone with a slim case that is drop tested 3X military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) to ensure no drop stops your party.1 The case is easy to hold with a grippy texture around the bumper but still slips in and out of pockets with ease. The raised lip around the screen and camera ensures all edges of the device are protected. Lumen Series also features built in MagSafe magnets for quick attachment to MagSafe power products and other MagSafe accessories.

OtterBox Lumen Series Lunar New Year is available now on otterbox.com .

1 Lumen Series is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

