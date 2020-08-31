Mark Niemaszek Appointed to Kalderos Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalderos , the creator of the country's first Drug Discount Management platform, announced today the addition of Mark Niemaszek, recently retired vice president of commercial operations at Astellas Pharma US, to its board of directors.

Niemaszek brings more than 30 years of pharmaceutical experience to the board across various therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular, dermatology, urology and infectious diseases. Throughout his career, Niemaszek has held key leadership positions across more than 10 product launches, acquisitions and co-promotions, directing commercial teams in meeting the needs of patients and healthcare providers across the United States.

"It's with great excitement that we welcome Mark, whose decades of pharmaceutical commercial operations know-how will be an outstanding asset for Kalderos," said Jeremy Docken, CEO, co-founder and board member of Kalderos. "His experience and expertise in commercial operations are indispensable, particularly given our recent launch of our pioneering end-to-end 340B rebate solution, 340B Pay ."

"Kalderos possesses the leadership team and technology to simplify drug discount effectuation between stakeholders, helping bring much-needed integrity, transparency and viability to drug discount programs," said Niemaszek. "I relish the opportunity to join an organization as resolute and principled as Kalderos, and I am excited to help them create a substantive difference in the healthcare space."

Niemaszek holds an MBA from DePaul/Roosevelt University and a bachelor's degree from St. Joseph's College.

Niemaszek's appointment comes on the heels of the company's launch of its industry-first 340B rebate solution, 340B Pay . 340B Pay is a culmination of industry expertise, artificial intelligence and comprehensive, deep-data libraries that identifies previously undetected errors, ensuring the right discount goes to the right party on the right transaction.

About Kalderos

Kalderos combines industry expertise, design thinking and technology to target waste and to improve efficiency as the category leader in healthcare network management. Its SaaS products, including 340B Pay and Discount Monitoring solutions, form the world's first Drug Discount Management platform, which checks, identifies and resolves noncompliance. Using sophisticated models and machine learning processes, Kalderos detects inconsistencies overlooked by current methods, providing material benefits by eliminating waste. With Kalderos' 340B Pay solution, all manufacturer and covered entity funds flow directly through a third-party payment provider and its financial institution partner(s), and not Kalderos, to efficiently and quickly pay and receive 340B discounts. Based in Chicago, Kalderos was founded in 2016 by a team firmly rooted in the belief that it is essential to fix this problem in order to help patients and reduce inefficiencies. More information can be found at www.kalderos.com.

SOURCE Kalderos

Related Links

http://www.kalderos.com

