Mark Tabakin and 6-Attorney Team Join Scarinci Hollenbeck, Advancing Statewide Vision

Tabakin and Team Advance the Footprint of Scarinci Hollenbeck's Labor & Employment, Litigation, Real Estate, Land Use, and Public Law Practice Throughout New Jersey

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci Hollenbeck announced the addition of Mark A. Tabakin and his team of six attorneys, significantly strengthening the firm's Labor & Employment, Litigation, Land Use, and Environmental practices for private and public entities across New Jersey. Mark, a veteran New Jersey attorney with more than three decades of experience counseling the people and institutions that run this state, is joined by partners Wendy Rubinstein Quiroga and Sean M. Pena, along with four additional attorneys whose combined experience spans public law, education law, land use, environmental, redevelopment, and complex litigation.

Tabakin, Quiroga, Pena, Ranieri, Digori, Wall, Cunha join Scarinci Hollenbeck.

Deep Roots in New Jersey

For more than three decades, Mark has built a reputation as one of New Jersey's most respected labor, employment, and litigation attorneys, trusted by private companies, family-run businesses, and public entities alike. His practice moves seamlessly between the corporate boardroom and the municipal council chamber, advising employers on the full range of labor and employment matters, defending complex litigation in state and federal courts, and counseling clients through high-stakes regulatory and governance issues. Mark has served as general counsel, special counsel, education counsel, labor counsel, and chief negotiator for public entities across the state, guiding them through governance, employment, and collective bargaining matters. He is a seasoned litigator with extensive experience before federal and state administrative agencies, including the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the National Labor Relations Board, and the New Jersey Public Employment Relations Commission, Department of Education, and School Ethics Commission.

Mark is joined by his team:

Tabakin on Joining the Firm

"Donald Scarinci and I share a vision for what a statewide practice should look like, one that serves private businesses and public entities with the same depth across New Jersey. That vision, and the platform Scarinci Hollenbeck has built to deliver it, is what drew me here. I leave a firm I respect deeply, and I bring with me a team I have trusted for years, to help build what comes next." — Mark A. Tabakin

A Strategic Addition to a Growing Firm

"Mark Tabakin is one of the most respected attorneys in New Jersey, full stop. He has led a firm. He has counseled the businesses, school boards, municipalities, and authorities that hold this state together. And he understands what those clients need because he has carried that same responsibility himself. Bringing Mark and his team into Scarinci Hollenbeck is a defining moment in our vision of a statewide practice rooted in trusted, business-minded counsel." — Donald Scarinci, Managing Partner, Scarinci Hollenbeck

A Statewide Vision Takes Shape

Mark's arrival builds on a period of significant momentum for Scarinci Hollenbeck. Earlier this year, the firm welcomed four new attorneys across its business law, bankruptcy, litigation, and real estate practices. With offices in Little Falls, Red Bank, and New York City, and a growing bench of attorneys serving clients across New Jersey, the addition of Mark and his team marks the next chapter in the firm's expansion as a full-service business law firm serving the institutions and enterprises that shape the state. The firm also welcomes Dorian J. Smith as a Senior Associate in the Labor & Employment and Public Law Groups in Little Falls. Dorian joins the firm from the Office of Governor Phil Murphy, where he served as Senior Counsel in the Authorities Unit from May 2022 through January 2026. The firm has also launched its 2026 Summer Associate Program with two law students joining for the summer.

About Scarinci Hollenbeck, LLC

Scarinci Hollenbeck, LLC is a premier business law firm with offices in Little Falls and Red Bank, New Jersey, and New York City. The firm represents private and public sector clients in Labor & Employment, Litigation, Public Law, Education Law, Land Use, Redevelopment, and a full range of business law practice areas. For more information, visit scarincihollenbeck.com.

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SOURCE Scarinci Hollenbeck, LLC