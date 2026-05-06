Scarinci Hollenbeck Deepens Legal Talent with Strategic Additions of Two Partners, Counsel, and Senior Associate

Firm Continues Investment in Business Law, Bankruptcy & Restructuring, Litigation, and Real Estate to Meet Evolving Client Demands

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci Hollenbeck, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of four attorneys across its Partner, Counsel, and Senior Associate ranks, reflecting the firm's continued investment in the practice areas most central to its clients' needs. The firm welcomes John D. Giampolo and George A. McGowan, III as Partners, Graham K. Staton as Counsel, and Amanda M. Kronemeyer as Senior Associate.

Scarinci Hollenbeck welcomes four new attorneys to the firm: John D. Giampolo, George A. McGowan, III, Graham K. Staton, and Amanda M. Kronemeyer. Their combined experience strengthens the firm's capabilities across business law, bankruptcy, litigation, and real estate.

The additions deepen Scarinci Hollenbeck's capabilities across business law and corporate transactions, bankruptcy and restructuring, trusts and estates, litigation, public law, and real estate and land use. Together, they reflect the firm's commitment to building depth at every level of practice in response to the needs of closely held businesses, lenders, investors, families, developers, and public entities throughout New Jersey and New York.

Giampolo Joins as Partner with Deep Bankruptcy, Restructuring, and Related Litigation Experience

Based in the firm's New York City office, Mr. Giampolo focuses his practice on bankruptcy, restructuring, and related litigation. With more than 19 years of experience, he represents debtors, secured lenders, creditor committees, private equity funds, hedge funds, landlords, tenants, and other parties in Chapter 11 and Chapter 7 proceedings, as well as in the complex commercial litigation and transactions that arise from financial distress. His practice has spanned middle-market matters and some of the most prominent bankruptcies in recent memory, including Lehman Brothers, the SIPA liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC, WeWork, Regal Cinemas, Party City, L'Occitane, and SVB Financial Group.

"Clients facing financial distress need counsel that can move quickly across bankruptcy, litigation, and transactional work without missing a step," said John D. Giampolo. "Scarinci Hollenbeck has the right combination of practice depth and entrepreneurial drive to serve those clients well. I'm looking forward to building on what the firm has already established and bringing this practice to a wider set of clients across New York and New Jersey."

McGowan Joins as Partner with Business Law, Corporate Transactions, and Trusts & Estates Experience

Based in the firm's Red Bank office, Mr. McGowan is a business law and corporate transactions attorney with significant presence and experience in trusts and estates throughout the state of New Jersey. With more than 32 years of experience, he has represented privately held companies of all sizes in mergers and acquisitions, business formations, commercial contracts, and complex financing transactions. He also counsels individuals and families on trust and estate planning and administration, advising executors and trustees on matters involving beneficiary rights, fiduciary obligations, and related disputes.

"Scarinci Hollenbeck has built a reputation for serving business owners and families with the kind of judgment and continuity that complex planning requires," said George A. McGowan, III. "My practice has always sat at the intersection of corporate work and generational wealth, and this is a firm where both sides of that work are valued. I look forward to helping clients protect what they have built and plan confidently for what comes next."

Counsel and Senior Associate Additions Strengthen Litigation, Public Law, and Real Estate Teams

Graham K. Staton, a seasoned litigator, joins the firm's Little Falls office as Counsel and is a member of the Litigation and Public Law practices. He represents clients in a wide variety of litigation matters, including OPRA defense, federal and state constitutional claims, and employment discrimination litigation. He is admitted to practice in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Amanda M. Kronemeyer joins the firm's New York office as Senior Associate in the Real Estate and Land Use practice. Her work focuses on land use regulation before local zoning and planning boards, real estate litigation, affordable housing matters, commercial and residential real estate transactions, and condominium formation. She represents clients in presenting and objecting to land use applications, including matters involving "c" and "d" variances, redevelopment, and affordable housing litigation.

Their experience and insight further enhance the firm's ability to deliver comprehensive counsel across a wide range of practice areas.

Strategic Growth Across Practice Areas

The four additions continue a period of focused growth for Scarinci Hollenbeck, with the firm steadily expanding its Business Law, Bankruptcy & Restructuring, Trusts & Estates, Litigation, Public Law, and Real Estate and Land Use groups to meet rising demand from clients navigating increasingly complex business, regulatory, and financial matters.

"Our growth has always been driven by what our clients ask of us, and adding John, George, Graham, and Amanda across multiple tiers of the firm is a direct response to that demand," said Managing Partner Donald Scarinci. "John brings nationally recognized bankruptcy and restructuring experience. George brings the kind of seasoned corporate and estate planning judgment that business owners and families count on for the long term. Graham strengthens our Litigation and Public Law groups, and Amanda adds real depth to our Real Estate and Land Use practice. Together, they represent the kind of bench we are committed to building."

About Scarinci Hollenbeck, LLC

Scarinci Hollenbeck, LLC is a premier law firm specializing in key practice areas essential for success in today's business world. With vast experience in Commercial Real Estate & Land Use, Litigation & Dispute Resolution, Corporate Governance and Regulatory Compliance, Corporate Transactions & Business, Emerging Technologies including Blockchain, AI, Cryptocurrency, Environmental Law, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Tax, Trusts & Estates, the firm provides tailored legal solutions to meet the unique challenges of businesses in New Jersey, New York, and surrounding areas.

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Scarinci Hollenbeck, LLC

150 Clove Road, 9th Floor

Little Falls, NJ 07424

Phone: 201-896-4100

Email: [email protected]

Web: scarincihollenbeck.com

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