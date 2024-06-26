Mark Your Calendars: Slurpee Day is on its Way!

7-Eleven sweetens its birthday celebration by offering customers the chance to win FREE Slurpee® drinks for a year

IRVING, Texas, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The coolest day of the year is just a sip away! 7-Eleven, Inc., the world's largest convenience retailer, will celebrate its 97th birthday on Thursday, July 11 (7/11), affectionately known as Slurpee Day. On Slurpee Day, all customers who visit participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores will receive a FREE small Slurpee® drink* to celebrate the annual holiday.

Stop in for the biggest celebration of the year and fill up for free on limited-time flavors or the classics like Cherry and Coca-Cola. This year, 7-Eleven is turning it up to eleven by offering 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members the chance to enter to win FREE sips and snacks, including Slurpee drinks, for a whole year by shopping participating products like CELSIUS energy drinks and more.**

To kick off Slurpee Day, 7-Eleven has teamed up with longtime charity partner Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to release a special edition Slurpee drink cup. Designed by Children's Miracle Network Hospitals National Champion, Nolan, the Slurpee cup will aim to bring hope to other pediatric cancer patients and inspire everyone this Slurpee season. Customers can also support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals by opting in to in-store fundraising campaigns starting today at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide.

"Slurpee Day is our annual celebration of 7-Eleven's birthday and our iconic frozen drink; it's a day of joy, community and good old-fashioned summer fun," Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven, Inc. "We are thrilled to share the nostalgia and create new memories with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and our customers who cherish this tradition so dearly."

To keep the Slurpee celebration going, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members who scan their rewards information on Slurpee Day will get a coupon for one free small Slurpee drink to redeem before July 31.*** But wait, there's more! 7-Eleven has released a limited-time Birthday Collection capsule, exclusively on 7Collection™, the retailer's online merchandise shop. The capsule features a variety of custom merch and party supplies, perfect for those who celebrate the same birthday as 7-Eleven – or even those who just love the brand! Grab your swag and get ready for Slurpee season.

*Valid only on 7/11/24. Available while supplies last. Offer good at participating 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway stores. ©2024 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

** NO PURCH NEC. Ends 8/27/24 at 11:59:59 pm ET. For US residents 16+ (minors need parental consent). Odds of winning vary by # of eligible entries. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc. See full Rules (+free entry methods) at https://bit.ly/7E-P424.

***Valid 7/12/24-7/31/24. Limit 1 per customer.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids' Health, Change the Future. We've raised over $8.5 billion for 170 children's hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we're not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what's needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.

Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

