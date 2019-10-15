Markem-Imaje Introduces Flexible Film Coders to Improve Efficiency and Deliver Higher Performance Prints

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Markem-Imaje, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), is extending its line of SmartDate® thermal transfer overprinters (TTO) to provide even greater operational efficiency for flexible film packaging for food, cosmetics, pharmaceutical and building products. The launch of three new SmartDate TTO coder models, with new-to-market functionality, makes it quicker to code these surfaces, while improving costs by providing deeper insights into production downtime and minimizing mistakes. Additionally, these new TTO coders have been designed to aid in the user's process-improvement initiatives via a built-in tool that tracks packaging line downtime. Further, an improved user interface provides quicker customized access to production metrics and tasks. By utilizing the new SmartDate TTO coders, packaging companies can also print up to 455 packs per minute (ppm), versus an industry average of 120-160 ppm.

Other key attributes include:

Greater operational efficiency: SmartDate X45, X65 and X65-128

MI Sigma: For the first time ever in the TTO market, coders come with a built-in process-improvement tool. Once enabled, packaging line downtime reasons can be logged and analyzed, facilitating data-driven decision-making.

Relative motion: This unique-to-market feature ensures codes are printed fully even if the packaging material stops halfway through the print.

Quickest access to the most key performance indicators in the TTO market: Home screen views customizable to show up to five KPIs, from more than 17 options.

Fewer clicks to complete tasks versus competitive coders: Simplified pathway decreases time and scope for operator error when making adjustments.

Large touchscreen: The 25.6-centimeter (10.1-inch) size improves legibility.

Embedded video tutorials and "how to" modules: Step-by-step guides make daily operations quicker and more efficient.

Higher performance prints: SmartDate X65 and X65-128

Speed: The SmartDate X65 can deliver 455 ppm at 300 dpi, surpassing an industry average of 120-160 ppm.

Wide-area printing: The SmartDate X65-128 achieves 400 ppm across an area up to 128 mm x 500 mm to deliver twice the variable print versus standard coders. It cuts costs and time when printing multiple codes on multi-lane lines and during late-stage customization, which can include nutritional and allergen details.

Along with the other cost and quality benefits offered by the SmartDate range

Dead-dot detection: Forewarning of missing dots lets operators make adjustments before printing problematic codes.

Code checking: The Detect-Plus add-on confirms code presence, position and quality on the product film directly, as opposed to competing solutions that check the printing impression on the ribbon and not on the pack.

Best-in-class consumables: Ribbons available for all materials with base coating to maximize print contrast for better durability and legibility, while delivering up to 15% more codes per roll than other options.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation, is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

