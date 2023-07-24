Markem-Imaje Launches Advanced Printers to Address Challenging Coding Applications

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markem-Imaje, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions and industrial marking and coding systems, today announced the launch of its new 9750 Expert Series continuous inkjet (CIJ) coders.

The 9750 Expert Series of CIJ coders brings three new products to market that cost-effectively deliver peak results for fast-moving consumer goods and electronics manufacturers, even in high humidity and dusty conditions and on ultra-fast lines. With greater traceability and transparency, it improves results in adverse conditions that usually hinder the achievement of the required legibility and durability to produce today's internationally compliant codes. The 9750 Expert Series also excels in boosting uptime when compared to nearly all other CIJ printing machines, with line speeds of up to 120,000 units per hour.

Printing three lines of text on small, solid surfaces such as phone batteries, RAM chips and other electronic components, as well as more pliant surfaces like medication tubes, is now easier than ever with the 9750 Expert HD+ model. It delivers high-quality, vision camera-readable GS1 Digital Links and QR codes as small as 5mm high (ISO 29158). The GS1 Digital Link is a relatively new option whereby a single QR code gives different information to various users, depending on the application used to scan it.

Improved sustainability is also at the heart of the 9750 Expert Series' design. The use of MEK-free inks enables the reduction of consumables and volatile organic compound (VOCs) emissions by up to 50% in standard mode and up to 60% in consumable-saving mode – the highest industry reduction levels achieved to date. The coders' sustainable design also ensures less equipment is sent to landfill by allowing the swap of individual parts, rather than entire ink circuit blocks.

"We're proud that Markem-Imaje is one of the first – and currently only – CIJ suppliers offering coders that reduce VOCs emissions even when using MEK inks," says Guillaume Montagnat, Product Marketing Manager at Markem-Imaje. "In consumable-saving mode, all 9750 Expert Series printers generate up to 35% fewer VOCs emissions."

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

