Markem-Imaje Launches Breakthrough Trigger Device for Portable Coding and Marking

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Markem-Imaje, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions and industrial marking and coding systems, today announced that it has launched a Marking Trigger Device that enhances the flexibility of its equipment for direct coding on a wide range of surfaces and sizes, including objects as large as aircraft wings.

The Marking Trigger Device, which was invented by a Markem-Imaje product expert as part of an internal innovation competition, enables direct coding onto an object, regardless of its position or environmental conditions. The innovation may be used on many large and unwieldy objects, such as large tubes, pipes and construction materials. Additionally, it can be quickly and easily installed on the printhead or handheld by the operator, with each code automatically triggered onto the object.

"The Marking Trigger Device empowers customers to code what they need, where they need it, and bolsters the flexibility of the Markem-Imaje marking and coding solutions. With this device, customers across a broad range of industries can now easily and cost-effectively print on objects that were previously difficult to reach," said Guillaume Montagnat, Product Marketing Manager at Markem-Imaje.

This new, innovative device has been meticulously engineered and qualified using modern methods. It provides enhanced flexibility for difficult-to-reach objects and is a productive, intuitive, and cost-effective coding and rework solution. The device is engineered according to the Intelli'Design principle, with handheld code-triggering properties that address hard-to-reach applications or conveyor-less production environments. Its enhanced stability allows for quality coding, even when messages are long, and it seamlessly adjusts to flat and rounded objects.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

