Markem-Imaje Launches Cost-Effective Inkjet Printer for Small to Medium-Sized Enterprises

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Markem-Imaje, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), is launching the 9330 coder, a new inkjet printer specifically designed to meet the needs of small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for high quality, yet cost-effective and hassle-free, product coding.

Easy to install, use and maintain, the 9330 coder can be placed in a variety of locations thanks to its IP55 rated stainless-steel cabinet. The 9330 coder also features an automatic print head cleaning system that makes start-ups simple and quick. All the operator needs to do is plug it in and start printing, even after weeks of storage. This feature makes the coder particularly useful for seasonal production, such as in coding fruit, vegetables and beverages.

Maintenance is made easy through the coder's Intelli'Swap design, which makes changing the M6' all-in-one ink circuit so simple it can be done in less than six minutes, without spillage or waste. Operators need only click it out and in with the supplied tool.

The 9330 delivers high uptime with the ability to print more than 8,000 hours before needing preventive maintenance. Its day-to-day operating costs are also kept low through the use of the latest generation hydraulic system, cutting additive consumption by up to 50% versus competitor models in the same category operating at 20 degrees Celsius.

An extra advantage over similar competing CIJ options is the 9330's wide Intelli'Ink portfolio, which gives users considerable flexibility when coding different materials and provides optimal coding by maximizing ink suitability for the packaging. A standard-priced MEK-free ink is even available, facilitating supply, compliance and safety-related issues. Furthermore, the 9330 features a smart consumable system that requires no set-up and helps prevent costly operator mistakes that can result from cartridge-related errors.

"In addition to offering a reliable black coding solution to our customers, the 9330 provides a unique yellow micro-pigmented ink option. Unlike other printers in the same category, the 9330 prints contrasted yellow codes on dark packaging," said Guillaume Montagnat, Product Marketing Manager, Markem-Imaje.

Quality coding every time is further supported by proprietary Intelli'Jet technology, which automatically adjusts ink pressure. A jet-speed sensor detects environmental temperature, and the speed of specially charged drops between each print with a control loop adapting the speed to ensure perfect drop placement, quality and code consistency.

Suitable for a single line and easy to scale up, the coder meets the needs of SMEs from start-up to more advanced applications as their business develops. Printing on a wide range of media including plastics, cardboard, metal, foil, paper and glass, it can be adapted to meet changing coding needs, now or in the future.

The 9330 also easily links to the market-leading CoLOS® information management system, which allows several coding devices to be managed through a single computer – perfect for maximizing efficiency and accuracy across multiple lines.

Continued excellent performance is supported by an extensive after-sales service offering, which includes spare part kits, consumables solutions and service plans, including start-up packages, extended warranty contracts, service exchange programs and all-inclusive agreements.

For additional information, please visit www.markem-imaje.com/9330.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

