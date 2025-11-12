Markem-Imaje Launches Enhanced 9712 Bi-Jet Inkjet Printer Model with New Printhead Configuration for High-Speed Applications

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Markem-Imaje, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions and industrial marking and coding systems, today announced the launch of a new advanced M printhead configuration for its 9712 Bi-Jet inkjet printer model.

The new printhead provides unparalleled precision and sharpness of coding on small packaging at high speeds, addressing a significant need in industries including food packaging, dairy, eggs, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. With the new printhead, manufacturers can print large and complex codes (including 2D codes) and text with just one machine, significantly reducing upfront capital costs and minimizing ongoing operational expenses.

Key benefits include:

Helps ensure messages are both clear and legible on small packaging, enhancing product visibility and compliance with regulatory standards. Increased Line Efficiency: Provides additional high-quality coding performance at high speeds, allowing manufacturers to considerably enhance production output.

Enables smaller dot sizes through a 48µm nozzle, reducing consumable use to lower costs and support environmental goals. Enhanced Operator Productivity: Improves reliability and performance of the printing process, enhancing operator productivity and minimizing downtime.

The introduction of this new printhead retains the existing features of the 9712 model and the comprehensive benefits of the Markem-Imaje 9700 series continuous inkjet coders. Users can expect market-leading service intervals, the innovative Intelli'Swap® technology for easier maintenance, and the Intelli'Inks™ system for reduced VOC emissions and error-proof performance.

This latest advancement further underscores Markem-Imaje's commitment to providing cutting-edge coding solutions tailored to meet the evolving demands of modern manufacturing.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation, is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

