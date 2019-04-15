Markem-Imaje Launches Expansion of CoLOS® Mark & Read Capabilities, Enabling Real-Time Code Verification for More Applications

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Markem-Imaje, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), launches the expansion of the CoLOS® Mark & Read camera and software system that helps manufacturers tailor code verification to best suit application needs and budget. As products go down production lines, users can choose to check code presence, readability and data accuracy on packaging.

Confirming that products are properly coded while on the production line – at the precise time they are printed – CoLOS® Mark & Read minimizes scrapped production and factory rework while preventing recalls. In each application, the level and type of verification required varies greatly. To better address this wide range of needs, Markem-Imaje has integrated three additional cameras within its Mark & Read code verification portfolio.

Cost-Effective Functionality, Configurable Cameras Tailored for Differing Needs:

An entry-level camera now exists for manufacturers who are looking to more accurately set up and automate coding jobs while simply confirming code presence on products.

Two mid-range cameras have also been added for basic Optical Character Recognition ("OCR") data verification of codes printed on flat surfaces with white or light-colored backgrounds at medium to high speeds, depending on the printer. Continual, on-line barcode quality scoring can also be provided. Rather than waiting for periodic lab grading assessments to identify problems retrospectively, manufacturers can be alerted to potential barcode print quality deviations in real time so they can take corrective action before many products have been coded at sub-standard levels.

The three new cameras, along with an existing camera, offer solutions that are suitable for the most demanding applications, and now include full OCR data verification where codes are printed at high speeds, on curved surfaces and/or with complex backgrounds. This update builds on CoLOS Mark & Read's existing capabilities to handle even faster production lines.

Evolving a Proven System and Partnership:

Mark & Read is one of eight modules available within the time-tested CoLOS information management system which has over 17,000 installations worldwide. CoLOS integrates product data, line control systems, printers and code-checking equipment to ensure product coding is efficient, accurate and compliant thanks to centralized data management and automation.

This line extension represents the first of the outputs from the joint engineering and commercial initiative announced last May by Markem-Imaje and Cognex – respective leaders in the coding and vision system sectors.

"As with the release of CoLOS 6.0 last June, this launch is the latest proof of our long-standing commitment to improving coding performance for all of our customers − big and small," says Mark Hathaway, Software Product Manager, Markem-Imaje. "It also further reinforces our market-leading position as the one-stop-shop for ensuring code compliance and verification."

Availability will vary by market and evolve over time. To enquire about a specific country, please contact Markem-Imaje for the most up-to-date information. For additional information, please visit markem-imaje.com/colos-mark-and-read.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dover, is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems.

Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace.

Visit markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

