Markem-Imaje Launches the Industry's First Innovations for Extrusion Marking & Coding

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markem-Imaje, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions and industrial marking and coding systems, today announced the launch of the 9750 E continuous inkjet (CIJ) printer range, bringing to market industry-first innovations for the extrusion sector.

The 9750 E CIJ printer range includes the 9750 E, 9750 E+ and 9750 Ew+ coders, the market's most advanced solutions for wire and cable marking and coding. This range includes the first-ever dual dye and pigment ink CIJ printer for the extrusion sector and a brand new dedicated printhead with Jet Speed Control to maintain the width and legibility of wire coding.

The 9750 E is a sustainable and easily customizable coder and integrates into an industry 4.0 plant. Helping ensure easy integration into the production line, the 9750 E is the only coder with a 24-pin interface customizable to accept any of the 70+ signals manufacturers might choose. It is designed for minimizing service-related downtime, with key parts replaced simultaneously, and offers up to 18,000 hours between major services – one of the market's longest service intervals.

The 9750 E+ includes these features in addition to the industry's first polyvalent ink circuit, making it the first CIJ for the extrusion sector to be able to use both dye and pigment inks for marking and coding. Manufacturers of wire and cable frequently need to use both inks, given the broad range of products and applications involved. The 9750 E+ eliminates the need for two types of coders for manufacturers that use both inks. This dual ink innovation streamlines inventory, maintenance and spare parts requirements, giving extrusion manufacturers increased flexibility and lowering costs.

Also adding to Markem-Imaje's innovations in extrusion marking and coding is the 9570 Ew+ which, in addition to the above features, includes a dedicated printhead designed specifically to address the stretching of printed messages, which is common with the high speed involved in wire coding. With an enhanced Jet Speed Control system, the printhead ensures that printed codes maintain a similar width and legibility from start to finish. This reduces the likelihood of scrap and rework at the factory, while supporting safe usage in the field.

"These latest innovations are the direct result of our close partnership with customers in the extrusion sector. With years of experience in this space, we understand the demands and challenges, coupled with the pressure to maintain high output and profitability. These new solutions reflect our robust research and design process and position our customers for maximum efficiency," said Guillaume Montagnat, CIJ Product Manager, Markem-Imaje.

Markem-Imaje is one of the only major CIJ suppliers that offer coders, which use MEK-free inks proven to work in extrusion. Markem-Imaje's range cut consumables and volatile organic compound (VOCs) emissions by up to 40%, and up to 60% when using the consumable-saving mode. Additionally, even with MEK inks, a 35% reduction of VOCs emissions is achieved when using the consumable-saving mode. Both options are available with all of Markem-Imaje's 9750 E models, making these coders a significant contributor to a more sustainable production line.

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

