Markem-Imaje Launches Ultraply Range of Print and Apply Consumables Catering to Scannable 2D Barcode Demand

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Markem-Imaje, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions and industrial marking and coding systems, today announced the launch of its Ultraply ribbons and self-adhesive labels range. With its innovative Print and Apply (P&A) labelers, the new range addresses growing demand for high-quality, phone scannable 2D barcodes driven by the exponential rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) models.

The Ultraply range is designed to optimize the use of Markem-Imaje P&A labelers, offering prime solutions from basic to complex case and pallet operations. In addition to delivering readable and durable 1D and 2D codes that are compliant with the most stringent food regulations, Ultraply consumables maximize printhead life, minimize waste and reduce resource use, all while being safe to handle.

Among the four Ultraply solutions now available, Ultraply Premium ribbons and labels are ideal for the most exacting applications, such as those requiring high levels of rub or solvent resistance, and suited for synthetic label materials. Ultraply Performance consumables offer versatility to produce durable codes on a wide range of materials. Ultraply Prime provides a cost-effective solution with reliable code quality and optimized performance. Ultraply Direct self-adhesive labels deliver high-speed labeling without compromising quality.

"E-commerce growth has made high-quality, phone scannable codes, such as QR codes, essential for faster production speeds and streamlined operations," says Andy Gray, Marketing Manager at Markem-Imaje. "The Ultraply consumables range perfectly caters to today's business demands while offering flexibility for different labeling needs and budgets."

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

