Markem-Imaje Unveils Multipurpose Ink for Clear Coding on Cable and Other Extruded Products

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Markem-Imaje, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions and industrial marking and coding systems, today announced that it has launched a new, highly versatile opaque white ink that is compatible with its specialized extruded product coders, such as the 9750+, 9750 E+ and 9750 EW+ continuous inkjet (CIJ) printers.

The MW2160P white ink is a multipurpose solution tailored to meet the diverse needs of manufacturers working with extruded substrates like polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene and rubber. It is engineered with strong visibility, adhesion and durability qualities across a range of materials to withstand the challenges posed by bending, rubbing, vulcanization, lubricants and water, ensuring longevity in even the most demanding industrial environments.

In addition to its versatility, the MW2160P white ink achieves superior adhesion on all extruded parts, ensuring a reliable and long-lasting print quality that meets the high standards required in industrial applications.

"Our new white ink delivers exceptional print quality, durability and versatility for extruded products. Nicknamed the "Swiss Army Knife" of CIJ inks, this product truly offers a "do it all" solution that produces excellent results across a range of extruded substrates," said Pauline Mouillet, Product Marketing Manager at Markem-Imaje.

The recently launched 9750 E, 9750 E+ and 9750 EW+ coders offer the market's most advanced solutions for wire and cable marking and coding. This includes the first-ever CIJ printer with dual dye and pigment ink and a brand-new dedicated printhead with jet stabilization to maintain the width and legibility of wire coding.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

