Market Guard® Surpasses $2 Billion in Assets, Driven by Demand for Systematic Investment Models

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Guard, a provider of systematic investment models and portfolio signals for financial advisors, has surpassed $2 billion in assets, reflecting continued growth in advisor adoption of rules-based, signal-driven investment strategies.

The milestone highlights a broader industry shift as advisors increasingly move away from stagnant allocation approaches and toward dynamic, data-driven portfolio management.

Market Guard hits $2B AUA, redefining how advisors access systematic, institutional-grade portfolio signals. Post this Market Guard Assets Under Advisement & Growth Over Last 12 Months

"Advisors today are looking for consistency, discipline, and a repeatable process," said Brad Jenkins, Founder of Market Guard. "We believe there's always opportunity in the market—the question is how you find it. Our approach is designed to do just that."

Market Guard's growth has been fueled by increasing demand from advisors seeking greater consistency in decision-making, reduced emotional bias, and scalable, institutional-quality investment processes.

Through its proprietary models, Market Guard delivers ongoing portfolio signals, including buy, sell, and rebalance recommendations, enabling advisors to implement disciplined strategies across client portfolios.

A flagship product to the platform is the Market Guard Top 100 Index (MGX100), a rules-based index designed to identify high-quality opportunities within the U.S. equity market using a proprietary scoring methodology. The MGX100 serves as the foundation for advisor portfolios, structured solutions, and systematic strategies.

By integrating index construction with portfolio signals, Market Guard offers advisors a unified framework for identifying opportunities and implementing them in real time.

As adoption of model portfolios and third-party strategists continues to accelerate, Market Guard is positioned to support advisors seeking a disciplined, transparent, and scalable investment process.

About Market Guard

Market Guard provides systematic investment models and portfolio signals to financial advisors and institutions. Its strategies are built on a disciplined, rules-based approach designed to identify opportunities across changing market conditions. The MGX100 serves as the foundation for its portfolios and structured investment solutions.

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SOURCE Market Guard