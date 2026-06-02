TURNING TAXES INTO OPPORTUNITY: MARKET GUARD BRINGS DIRECT INDEXING AND TAX-LOSS HARVESTING TO VIRTUALLY ALL PORTFOLIOS

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taxes have long been viewed as one of the unavoidable costs of investing. Market Guard believes they may also represent one of the greatest opportunities.

Today, Market Guard announced the expansion of direct indexing and tax-loss harvesting capabilities across virtually all of its portfolio offerings, giving financial advisors new tools to help clients personalize investments, manage taxable gains, and potentially improve after-tax outcomes.

Helping advisors turn taxes into opportunity through personalized, tax-efficient investing. Post this Taxes into Opportunity

The announcement comes as Market Guard surpasses $2.5 billion in assets under advisement (AUA), a milestone achieved in just over three and a half years as advisors increasingly embrace disciplined, technology-driven investment solutions.

"Most investors focus on what they make," said Brad Jenkins, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Market Guard. "We're helping advisors focus on what clients keep. Every dollar saved in taxes is a dollar that remains invested and working toward long-term goals."

Direct indexing allows investors to own individual securities rather than a pooled fund, creating opportunities for greater customization and tax management. Combined with systematic tax-loss harvesting, advisors can identify opportunities throughout the year to offset gains, improve tax efficiency, and tailor portfolios to individual investor preferences.

Historically, these capabilities were often reserved for ultra-high-net-worth investors or specialized institutional programs. Market Guard's platform now makes them broadly available across virtually its entire portfolio lineup, providing advisors with scalable access to personalized portfolio management.

"Investing isn't just about seeking returns anymore," Jenkins added. "It's about maximizing outcomes. The future of wealth management is personalized, tax-aware, and technology-enabled. We're committed to giving advisors the tools they need to deliver that experience."

As investors become increasingly focused on tax efficiency and customization, Market Guard continues to expand its technology platform while maintaining the firm's core investment philosophy: Non-Emotional. Methodical. Mathematical.

About Market Guard

Market Guard provides rules-based investment models and portfolio solutions to financial advisors nationwide. Through quantitative analysis, systematic risk management, and disciplined portfolio construction, Market Guard helps advisors deliver modern investment solutions designed for today's investors.

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SOURCE Market Guard