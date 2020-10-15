Market Street Memory Care East Lake Awarded 'Best Assisted Living' for Two Consecutive Years in the 'Best of Tarpon Springs' Awards

The annual Tarpon Springs Award Program honors the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Tarpon Springs area. Award recipients are recognized for achieving exceptional marketing success and enhancing the positive image of small business through service to their customers and local community.

"It is an absolute honor to once again be recognized as the best assisted living community in our area," says Doris Acevedo, Executive Director of Market Street East Lake. "We are thankful for our outstanding community partners, supportive family members, and our dedicated team of associates providing excellent care to our seniors."

Market Street Memory Care Residence is a state-of-the-art memory care community, owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group. The community boasts Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Plaza, an active, 'outdoor' streetscape, with salon and spa, bakery, post office, and numerous LifeBUILT programming touches that are a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming. The 64-unit community offers world class care, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake is conveniently located at 833 East Lake Road North in Tarpon Springs. For more information, contact the community at 727-202-9314.

In 2012, Watercrest principals Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO founded Watercrest to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest associates act as faithful stewards and model servant leadership while inspiring a sense of community through their company-wide effort known as Common Unity initiatives. By driving Common Unity initiatives, Watercrest is committed to positively influencing the needs of our hometowns and keeping our seniors connected in meaningful ways.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com or www.marketstreetresidence.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

