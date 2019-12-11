Market Street Memory Care East Lake Promotes Common Unity by Giving Thanks

The 'Giving Thanks' initiative encourages residents and associates to engage, interact, and creatively express their appreciation to members of their community.

Market Street East Lake honored their military veterans with a Veteran's Day luncheon in recognition of their service and patriotism, and special guest, Don Morillon from American Legion Post 173 presented the community with a flag flown over the state capital. The spouses of veterans were also recognized with a special afternoon tea, with tables adorned with linens from the 1950's and 60's, elegant teacups and china saucers, and a surprise visit from American Legion Post #46 under Commander Edward L. Bard.

A huge turnout of residents, family and friends gathered together for a festive 'Friendsgiving' celebration complete with laughter, shared stories, and culinary specialties. Community members also spent time honoring their dedicated volunteers, from youth and teens to service animals, these volunteers give so much of their time to make the resident's lives more fulfilling.

"We are incredibly blessed with a group of volunteers who engage our seniors through fitness, religion, entertainment, friendship, and so much more," says Linda Pinke, Memory Care Director at Market Street East Lake. "Our Common Unity initiatives give residents, associates and members of our local community the opportunity to make a difference in the place we call home."

Owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group, Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake is a 64-unit, state-of-the-art senior living community offering exceptional amenities, diverse culinary experiences, and world-class care for seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. Market Street East Lake is conveniently located at 833 East Lake Road in Tarpon Springs, FL; to schedule a tour call 727-202-9314.

In 2012, Watercrest principals Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO founded Watercrest to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest associates act as faithful stewards and model servant leadership while inspiring a sense of community through their company-wide effort known as Common Unity initiatives. By driving Common Unity initiatives, Watercrest is committed to positively influencing the needs of our hometowns and keeping our seniors connected in meaningful ways.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com or www.marketstreetresidence.com.

