Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care Thrives Under the Leadership of Executive Director Diana Cash

VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care sits along the beautiful coastal community of Sebastian, Florida and residents are thriving with the abundant opportunities in their beautiful senior living community. Thanks to the leadership of Executive Director, Diana Cash, and her dedicated team, each day provides residents with opportunities for engagement, socialization and interaction through a variety of unique activities within their community and along the Treasure Coast.

Executive Director Diana Cash (2nd from rt) celebrates National Assisted Living Week's 80's themed day with her team at Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care in Sebastian, Florida. Pelican Landing is an award-winning Watercrest Senior Living community.

The past few months, the community has been bustling with celebratory events such as Delicious Destinations culinary tastings, Grandparent's Day Brunch, Assisted Living Week 80's Day, Fiesta Night, puzzle-mania, pet therapy and gardening classes. Residents also enjoy frequent outings outside of their community visiting the Navy Seal Museum, Mel Fischer's Treasure Museum, Mulligan's Beach House, Vic's Italian, and a resident favorite: bowling! These experiences offer joy, purpose, and personal connection and is an essential element of multi-sensory programming at Pelican Landing.

For Executive Director Diana Cash, Pelican Landing is like a second home. Diana joined the Watercrest team more than 8 years ago as a concierge, quickly moving into the Business Office Manager role before her promotion to Assistant Executive Director in 2020 and to Executive Director in 2024. Under Diana's leadership, the community has prospered as she prioritizes leading with sincerity and building steadfast relationships with her residents, family members and associates.

"Sincerity is an essential quality in building trust," says Diana Cash, Executive Director of Pelican Landing. "Each day I lead with a servant heart, to advocate for our elders, to support our families and to collaborate with our associates. Thanks to our dedicated team and our outstanding partnerships, Pelican Landing is truly an exceptional place for our seniors to call home."

Pelican Landing is an award-winning senior living community operated by Watercrest Senior Living and prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2024-25 Best Memory Care Community. U.S. News awards the designation only to those communities that achieved the highest possible rating for Memory Care.

Pelican Landing is ideally located at 13085 US Highway 1 in Sebastian, Florida, and offers 63 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with attractive accommodations, excellent dining and outstanding care. For information, call 772-758-7354 or visit www.thepelicanlanding.com.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group