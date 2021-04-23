Market Street Memory Care Palm Coast Celebrates Earth Day through Artful Expressions Signature Programming

The art show was part of a month-long initiative by Market Street Palm Coast encouraging residents to use recycled media to create art, as well as seed bombs and terrariums. Focused art classes are part of Watercrest Senior Living's signature program offered at Market Street, coined Artful Expressions .

Residents at Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast express their artistic voices through various mediums such as photography, painting, art history, creative writing, and performing arts. The evidence-based research program invites residents to spark their imagination through a series of interesting and unique classes, workshops, and experiences.

"The beauty of art is that it allows our residents to engage with emotion, social interaction, and creativity, while breaking down the communication barriers for individuals living with dementia," says Janell Dunn, Executive Director of Market Street Palm Coast.

Artful Expressions is a critical element of Watercrest's Live Exhilarated™ program, which was created to focus on the active pursuit of 'personal wholeness' for each resident. The program includes thoughtfully planned, multi-part programs inspired by individual resident's passions and interests which align with the seven facets of wholeness: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, Be Adventurous.

"Self-expression is critical for our seniors mental and emotional well-being, and the therapeutic benefits of art can decrease anxiety and offer feelings of accomplishment," says Sheena Jeffries, Regional Director of Engagement at Watercrest Senior Living. "

Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast is a state-of-the-art memory care community, owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group. The community boasts Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Plaza, an active, 'outdoor' streetscape, as well as spacious accommodations, abundant natural lighting, internal courtyards with lush gardens, circular walkways, and visual cueing. The 64-unit memory care community offers world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast is conveniently located at 2 Corporate Drive in Palm Coast, Fla. For community information, call 386-261-1340.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com or www.marketstreetresidence.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

Related Links

https://marketstreetresidence.com

