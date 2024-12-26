Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake Decks the Halls to Benefit Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization dedicated to adorning the graves of our nation's fallen heroes with wreaths each year. No matter where they served or how, Wreaths Across America strives to ensure that no one is forgotten. This year more than two million volunteers and supporters will gather to Remember, Honor and Teach the mission of paying tribute to the millions of military heroes who rest in honored glory.

"We are honored to celebrate the holiday season in our Watercrest communities while contributing to an organization that recognizes the sacrifice of our fallen servicemen and women," says Samantha Sipe, Operations Specialist for Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Watercrest associates share a purpose and passion for serving others. As neighbors, family members, and friends, they share the emotional connection that inspires a sense of community at each Watercrest location. As part of the company-wide effort coined "Common Unity" initiatives, Watercrest associates are committed to positively influencing the fulfillment of needs in their hometown, while supporting residents in staying connected in meaningful ways.

Market Street East Lake is an award-winning memory care community operated by Watercrest Senior Living offering world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. The community boasts Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Plaza, an active, 'outdoor' streetscape, complete with Newsstand, Art Gallery, Bakery, Salon and Spa, and Post Office caringly designed to welcome family and friends. Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake is conveniently located at 833 East Lake Road North in Tarpon Springs. For information, contact the community at 727-477-8837 or visit www.marketstreetresidence.com.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

