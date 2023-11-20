Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake Honors Resident Veterans for their Service and Sacrifice

VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Day was honored with significance this month at Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake as veterans and veteran spouses received special recognition and appreciation from their community and family members.

Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake honors the service of their veterans with a patriotic ceremony. Market Street East Lake is a Watercrest Senior Living community located in Tarpon Springs, Florida.
Market Street East Lake residents, associates and family members gathered in the community adorned with red, white and blue to pay their respects with a patriotic ceremony. Each veteran received a special pin and plaque thanking them for their service in their respective branches of the military. Market Street East Lake veterans proudly stood alongside family members for pictures with the American Flag and a large commemorative banner.

"We are not only honoring our veterans for their sacrifice and dedication to our country, but also recreating events of significance and tradition," says Linda Pinke, Memory Care Director for Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake. "The familiar sights and sounds of a patriotic ceremony may spark memories for our residents living with Alzheimer's and dementia."

The Veterans Day community celebration is an aspect of Watercrest CARES, a company-wide movement by Watercrest Senior Living Group encompassing their common unity initiatives such as Connectivity. Watercrest is committed to supporting residents in staying connected in meaningful ways and inspiring a sense of community at each location.

Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake is an award-winning memory care community operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group. Market Street East Lake was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Memory Care Community, earning that status by achieving the highest possible rating for Memory Care. The 64-unit, state-of-the-art memory care community provides world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. The community boasts Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Plaza, an active, 'outdoor' streetscape, complete with Newsstand, Art Gallery, Bakery, Salon and Spa, and Post Office caringly designed to welcome family and friends.

Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake is conveniently located at 833 East Lake Road North in Tarpon Springs. For information, contact the community at 727-477-8837 or visit www.marketstreetresidence.com.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

