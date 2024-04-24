Watercrest Senior Living Group Celebrates the Promotion of James Brassard to Director of Market Street Operations

VERO BEACH, Fla., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces the promotion of James Brassard to a new executive leadership role as Director of Market Street Operations. Market Street Memory Care Residences are luxury communities purposefully designed and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group, offering world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Brassard joined the Watercrest family in 2019 with extensive experience in senior living start-ups and turn-around communities. He successfully led the acquisition turnaround of their Palm Bay Memory Care community before advancing to Executive Director of their award-winning Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care community.

In his new role as Director of Market Street Operations, Brassard will drive operational efficiencies and impactful training platforms while developing and mentoring three Market Street Memory Care Residence teams in Viera, Palm Coast, and East Lake, Florida.

"James has proven to be an impactful and respected leader driving the growth and collaboration of his teams while ensuring that our focus prioritizes and honors our seniors," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We are confident that his operational expertise and unique skillset will significantly strengthen the reputation of excellence in our Market Street Memory Care Residences."

Brassard is a combat veteran who served in both Afghanistan and Iraq. He received his MBA from Gulf Coast University and started a non-profit organization to raise money and awareness for individuals with dementia. He is widely recognized in the senior living industry for serving the aging population with understanding and integrity.

"Our Market Street Memory Care Residences are an inspirational model for innovation and care meaningfully created for our seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia," says James Brassard, Director of Market Street Operations for Watercrest Senior Living Group. "It is a great honor to collaborate with our talented associates in enhancing our ability to spark meaningful connections for our residents and their families."

Watercrest believes that a company's real value is in its people. "Be the Beacon" is a Watercrest call to action, ensuring the organization invests in each team member's career development and goal advancement, fostering a culture where associates are appreciated for their unique contributions.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

