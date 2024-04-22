U.S. News & World Report Names Watercrest Winter Park a Best Assisted Living Community For Three Consecutive Years

VERO BEACH, Fla., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care in Winter Park, Florida has been prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a "Best Assisted Living Community" in the 2024-2025 Best Senior Living Communities Report.

This is the third consecutive award-winning year for Watercrest Winter Park in the U.S. News & World Report rankings, earning "Best" status by achieving the highest possible rating for Assisted Living. In 2024, U.S. News analyzed data from nearly 400,000 resident & family survey responses at more than 3,500 senior living communities nationwide. To be recognized as one of the 2024 U.S. News Best Senior Living communities, individual locations had to earn a specific final weighted score tabulated in the independent methodology developed by the U.S. News health data analytics team.

"Being named Best Assisted Living Community for three consecutive years by an esteemed organization such as U.S. News & World Report is a testament to the world-class care and service provided at Watercrest Winter Park," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and chief executive officer of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "This award is directly achieved by the feedback of our residents and family members and a true reflection of their experience in our Watercrest community."

Watercrest Winter Park was recognized for excellence in the categories of food and dining, care services, value, activities and enrichment, management, staff and hospitality, location and environment, and safety. The third annual U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings recognize communities that excelled at making residents feel safe, well cared for and highly satisfied by the services provided by their communities

Watercrest Winter Park is a multi-award-winning Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, exceptional amenities and world-class care. Ideally located at 1501 Glendon Parkway, the community boasts a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Additionally, Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming. For information, please contact the community at 321-730-2666.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

