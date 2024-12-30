Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast Decks the Halls for the Christmas Season

As part of Watercrest Senior Living's 'Common Unity' initiative, each of the Watercrest communities and Market Street Memory Care Residences hosted a Festival of Wreaths event. The themed wreaths were auctioned off to benefit Wreaths Across America, an organization dedicated to placing wreaths on the tombs of fallen soldiers across the country during the holidays.

The spirit of Christmas radiated as Jessica with Joyful Voices brought Santa and Mrs. Claus for a visit to Market Street Memory Care Palm Coast. Residents enjoyed meeting with the merry couple and singing along to the beautiful Christmas caroling.

Celebrating the holidays with traditional sights, sounds, and smells is all part of Watercrest Senior Living's signature programming for seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. Honoring treasured memories and beloved holidays sparks memories and instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members.

Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast is an award-winning memory care community operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group. Market Street Palm Coast was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Memory Care Community and reached 100% resident occupancy in 2023. The community offers world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. Market Street Palm Coast is conveniently located at 2 Corporate Drive in Palm Coast, Fla. For information, please call 386-388-7495.

