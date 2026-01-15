Watercrest Senior Living Strengthens Sales Operations through Key Leadership and Technology Investments

VERO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group is propelling sales initiatives in 2026 with a focus on innovation and growth to strengthen its sales operations platform.

A key factor in this momentum is the recent addition of Anna Dodd to the executive leadership team. As regional director of sales operations, Dodd is utilizing her expertise in sales growth and census management to support all Watercrest communities' sales efforts, including coaching and onboarding sales associates, and preparing new communities for successful openings.

Dodd brings a strong background in senior living sales and operations, with a career rooted in relationship-driven leadership and results. After beginning her professional journey in healthcare, Dodd transitioned into senior living sales, where she found purpose in guiding families through important decisions and helping seniors embrace vibrant, fulfilling lifestyles. Throughout her career, she has driven impactful census growth, mentored sales professionals, led corporate trainings, and played a key role in the successful launch of new senior living communities.

"Anna brings a rare combination of poise, talent, and heart to her leadership, and her ability to connect with teams and families alike makes her a natural fit for our Watercrest organization," says Kaleigh Petree, VP of Sales Operations for Watercrest.

Watercrest has also implemented strategic investments in technology to further support its teams and drive operational excellence. The organization recently transitioned to WelcomeHome Software as its customer relationship management (CRM) platform, enhancing transparency, efficiency, and relationship-driven sales processes across its communities. Additionally, Watercrest has implemented Further Pricing Assistant to deliver real-time competitive insights and support more confident, data-driven pricing decisions.

"Our transition to WelcomeHome and Further reflects our commitment to working with intuitive, forward-thinking partners who understand the intricacies of senior living operations. Both platforms provide our teams with the clarity, efficiency, and insight they need to perform at a high level," says Petree.

These initiatives reinforce Watercrest Senior Living's ongoing commitment to growth, and creating meaningful, memorable and unique experiences for residents, families, and team members.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming. An eight-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com .

