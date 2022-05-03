Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast Encourages Creative Engagement with Community Art Show

Resident's artistic creations were on display throughout the community as guests enjoyed an afternoon complete with live music, sweet treats and hands-on activities encouraging connection and interaction. Residents engaged in filling beautiful potted succulents with Encompass Health, weaving dream catchers with Halifax Health, creating Easter décor with Dr. Heist's team, and decorating cookies with special programmer, Carolyn.

"Evidence shows that the therapeutic benefits of the arts may reduce anxiety and decrease barriers to communication for individuals living with Alzheimer's. Encouraging self-expression and individuality has shown a positive impact to the mental health and well-being of our residents," says Sheena Jeffries, CADDCT, Regional Director of Engagement at Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Artful Expressions is a critical element of Watercrest's Live Exhilarated™ program, which was created to focus on the active pursuit of 'personal wholeness' for each resident. The program includes thoughtfully planned, multi-part programs inspired by individual resident's passions and interests which align with the seven facets of wholeness: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, Be Adventurous.

Owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group, Market Street Palm Coast is a 64-unit, state-of-the-art memory care community providing world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. The community boasts Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Plaza, an active, 'outdoor' streetscape, complete with Newsstand, Art Gallery, Bakery, Salon and Spa, and Post Office caringly designed to welcome family and friends.

Market Street Palm Coast is conveniently located at 2 Corporate Drive in Palm Coast, Fla.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

