Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast Honored with Prestigious Reputation 800 Award

The Reputation 800 Award is a top recognition for location-level businesses with best-in-class brand reputation, highlighting organizations that go above and beyond in delivering on brand promise by listening to and acting on feedback from their consumers.

"It is a great distinction for Market Street Palm Coast to be recognized with the esteemed Reputation 800 Award, says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "The 800 Award is a testament to our Watercrest vision to stand as a beacon of quality senior living where servant leaders collaborate to honor our elders. This success is realized as our associates continuously strive for excellence through customer interaction, feedback and positive growth."

Winners of the 800 Award have achieved a score of 800 or higher on the Reputation platform due to their focus on high customer satisfaction over the past year. The Reputation score measures review sentiment, volume, spread, recency, response, and length, along with brand reach and health, social engagement, business listing accuracy and search impressions. For more information, visit reputation.com/800-award.

Market Street Palm Coast was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Memory Care Community, achieving the highest possible performance rating for Memory Care, and recently celebrated 100% resident occupancy. The community offers world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. Market Street Palm Coast is conveniently located at 2 Corporate Drive in Palm Coast, Fla. For information, please call 386-388-7495.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

