Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast Prepares to Welcome Residents at the July Grand Opening

Designed, owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group, Market Street Memory Care Residences connect the hearts and minds of residents by stimulating their senses with the purpose of re-experiencing memories.

"We have a passionate team committed to improving care standards and serving our residents and family members in Palm Coast with unparalleled attention to the unique needs of each individual resident," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Architected by LifeBuilt Architecture, Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast will feature an inviting and purposeful design, including spacious accommodations, abundant natural lighting, internal courtyards with lush gardens, circular walkways, and visual cueing. This specialized care community boasts extraordinary central gathering spaces in Market Plaza, an active, "outdoor" streetscape complete with Newsstand, Art Gallery, Bakery, Salon and Spa, and Post Office caringly designed to welcome family and friends.

"It is an exciting time as we prepare to welcome our founding residents and associates to our Market Street family," says Jennifer Harris, Executive Director of Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast. "The Palm Coast community has responded with such enthusiasm and support, we are thrilled to open our doors and establish impactful and lasting relationships with our residents and community partners."

Built by Walker and Company construction, Market Street Memory Care Residence is conveniently located at 2 Corporate Drive, amidst an abundance of retail, dining and cultural attractions in the rapidly growing city of Palm Coast. Future residents, family members and associates are invited to visit the community and discover the extraordinary difference in care, amenities and lifestyle offered at Market Street. To schedule a tour, contact Jennifer Harris, Executive Director or Christine McGrath, Community Relations Director at 386-261-1340.

All Market Street memory care associates are Nationally Certified Dementia Care Practitioners and their unique multi-sensory memory care programming includes Personal Life Silhouettes, Music & Memory, Memories in the Making, For the Love of Color, culinary and gardening experiences, as well as personal well-being activities.

Watercrest Senior Living Group, owner of Market Street, specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities. Focused on the growth of servant leaders, Watercrest Senior Living Group identifies people as the company's greatest asset. For more information visit www.watercrestslg.com or www.marketstreetresidence.com.

