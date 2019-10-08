Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast Welcomes Residents to Their Newly Opened 'Blossom House'

Market Street Memory Care Residence is a state-of-the-art memory care community offering two similar and adjacent accommodations: Magnolia House and Blossom House. These two 'neighborhoods' are joined by Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Plaza, an active, 'outdoor' streetscape with salon and spa, bakery, post office, newsstand and numerous LifeBUILT programming touches that are a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

As the Magnolia House reached occupancy this year, the team at Market Street Palm Coast celebrates the newly opened Blossom House and the opportunity to serve even more seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia-related illnesses in their growing community.

"From the day we opened our doors here at Market Street Palm Coast, the surrounding community has overwhelmed us with support and outstanding partnerships," says Christine McGrath, Community Relations Director at Market Street Palm Coast. "We are blessed to serve the seniors and families of Palm Coast and thrilled to open our Blossom House neighborhood to welcome even more residents to our Market Street family."

Architected by LifeBUILT Architecture, Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast features an inviting and purposeful design, including spacious accommodations, abundant natural lighting, internal courtyards with lush gardens, circular walkways, and visual cueing. The 64-unit memory care community offers world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia.

"We are here to save lives, change family dynamics, and lead a culture of love, empathy, and passion," says Amy Jacob, Executive Director of Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast. "With our continued growth and passionate team of associates, we have the ability to truly make a difference for the seniors we serve."

Market Street Memory Care Residences are artfully designed memory care communities envisioned by Market Street co-owner Marc Vorkapich, CEO and principal of parent company, Watercrest Senior Living Group. Through an operationally driven design and experienced approach to memory care, Market Street Communities connect the hearts and minds of residents by stimulating their senses with the goal of re-experiencing memories.

Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast is conveniently located at 2 Corporate Drive in Palm Coast, Fla. To schedule a tour, contact Christine McGrath, Community Relations Director at 386-261-1340.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For more information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com or www.marketstreetresidence.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

