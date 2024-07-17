Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera Celebrates Seven Years as a Certified Great Place to Work®

"At Watercrest, we believe our collective values determine the extent to which our collective vision is realized," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Achieving seven years of Great Place to Work certification exemplifies our mission and unity amongst our teams by celebrating each associate and their God-given talents which in turn, enhances the lives of our residents. Our associates value their impact as integral members of the Watercrest family."

Market Street Viera is an award-winning senior living community in Melbourne, Florida prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report in 2022 and 2023 as a 'Best Memory Care Community' and selected as a 'Best Memory Care Community in Florida' by Assisted Living Magazine.

Prior to hiring at Market Street Memory Care, candidates complete a thorough behavioral based interview process to discover how their values align with the Watercrest mission and vision. Selected candidates proudly display their core value on their name badge, honoring a call to serve seniors. In 2024, Watercrest launched a widespread campaign across its organization entitled 'We Are Watercrest,' spurring associates to celebrate their core values in partnership with excellence in service.

Great workplaces are defined by employees' levels of trust, pride and camaraderie, but the best workplaces are characterized by factors such as executive team effectiveness, innovation experience, complexity, and financial sustainability, all which contribute to a great workplace for associates at every level within the organization.

Multiple elements of team members' experience on the job were evaluated, including the feeling of being welcomed as a new employee, the belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees' experiences, regardless of title or position.

In the 2024 survey, close to 90% of Watercrest associates responded that they, "feel they make a difference," "their work has special meaning," and "they are made to feel welcome" when joining the company. One associate quoted, "It's unbelievable the amount of care and support that is provided to employees and residents… it is a great team…nothing compares to this place."

"The positive feedback from our associates reinforces our position as one of the nation's premier senior living providers where a strong foundation of leadership, training, and trust encourages associate growth and an exceptional experience for our residents," says Joanie Williams, Principal and CFO of Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera offers world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. The community is conveniently located at 6845 Murrell Road in Melbourne, Florida; for more information, contact the community at 321-730-2444.

The Watercrest Senior Living Group certification of Great Place to Work® encompasses all of the senior living communities operating under the Watercrest Senior Living umbrella, including Market Street Memory Care Residences, Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care, and LifeBUILT Architecture.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About Activated Insights

Activated Insights is the senior care affiliate of Great Place to Work, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its aging services certification program, Activated Insights helps Great Place to Work recognize outstanding workplace cultures in the aging services industry and produce the annual Fortune "Best Workplaces for Aging Services™" as well as other Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, and various regions. Through its employee engagement platform, Activated Insights helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, and retention.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group