Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera Celebrates Six Years as a Certified Great Place to WorkÒ

VERO BEACH, Fla, , July 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera celebrates their certification as a Great Place to Work® under the operational management of Watercrest Senior Living. Great Place to Work® certification is awarded by the Great Place to Work Institute and its senior care partner Activated Insights.

Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera celebrates six years as a certified Great Place to Work under the operational leadership of Watercrest Senior Living Group.

"Achieving the honor of Great Place to Work for six consecutive years is a direct reflection of our Watercrest associate's feelings of respect and appreciation for their contributions to the organization and to the seniors that we serve," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "By cultivating our team members God-given talents and recognizing their unique contributions, Watercrest continues to uphold our reputation as one of the nation's premier senior living providers."

Market Street Viera is an award-winning senior living community in Melbourne, Florida prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report for the past two years as a Best Memory Care Community. U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that achieved the highest possible rating for Memory Care.

Prior to hiring at Market Street Memory Care, candidates complete a thorough behavioral based interview process to discover how their values align with the Watercrest mission and vision. Selected candidates proudly display their core value on their name badge, honoring a call to serve seniors. Great workplaces are defined by employees' levels of trust, pride and camaraderie, but the best workplaces are characterized by factors such as executive team effectiveness, innovation experience, complexity, and financial sustainability, all which contribute to a great workplace for associates at every level within the organization.

"Being recognized as both a Great Place to Work and a two-time U.S. News & World Report Best Memory Care Community are achievements which go hand-in-hand," says Kim Sviben, Executive Director of Market Street Viera. "Our associates are valued and respected which creates an environment for our seniors to feel value, respect, and comfort in their home here at Market Street Viera."

More than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job were evaluated, including the feeling of being welcomed as a new employee, the belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees' experiences, regardless of title or position.

Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera offers world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. The community is conveniently located at 6845 Murrell Road in Melbourne, Florida; for more information, contact the community at 321-730-2444.

The Watercrest Senior Living Group certification of Great Place to Work® encompasses all of the senior living communities operating under the Watercrest Senior Living umbrella, including Market Street Memory Care Residences, Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care, and LifeBUILT Architecture.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About Activated Insights

Activated Insights is the senior care affiliate of Great Place to Work, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its aging services certification program, Activated Insights helps Great Place to Work recognize outstanding workplace cultures in the aging services industry and produce the annual Fortune "Best Workplaces for Aging Services™" as well as other Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, and various regions. Through its employee engagement platform, Activated Insights helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, and retention.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group