Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera Celebrates the Traditions of Oktoberfest with Festive Flair

VERO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera celebrated an authentic Oktoberfest experience from the comforts of their own home in Market Street Plaza. The team at Market Street Viera recognizes the importance of honoring traditions like Oktoberfest as part of their signature program Life Silhouettes.

When a resident joins the community, the care team connects with family and friends to discover that resident's life story, including favorite music, personal interests and talents, treasured memories and beloved holidays. Celebrating the momentous occasions of each resident's life instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members.

The dedicated team at Market Street Viera utilizes their creativity to bring these treasured holidays to life. The sights, sounds, and smells of Oktoberfest filled the air, engaging residents in a multisensory experience that enlivened the senses with the traditional music and iconic tastes of Germany. Executive Chef Emmanuel Florez served seasonal beer, refreshing hard cider, and the authentic dishes of homemade apfelkuchle (German apple fritters) and warm pretzels with beer cheese. As the talented Oscar Alvarado entertained the crowd, glasses clinked to the festive outcries of Prost!

"Creating multi-sensory experiences for our memory care residents is an essential aspect of Watercrest Senior Living's signature programming for seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia," says Sheena Jeffries, Regional Director of Engagement for Watercrest Senior Living. "These occasions spark joy and connection for our residents."

Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera is an award-winning senior living community operated by Watercrest Senior Living. For the past two years, Market Street Viera has been prestigiously recognized as a U.S. News & World Report Best Memory Care Community, achieving the highest possible rating for Memory Care. The community offers world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. Market Street Viera is conveniently located at 6845 Murrell Road in Melbourne, Florida; for more information, contact the community at 321-730-2444.

