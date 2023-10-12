Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera Celebrates the Traditions of Oktoberfest with Festive Flair

News provided by

Watercrest Senior Living Group

12 Oct, 2023, 11:45 ET

VERO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera celebrated an authentic Oktoberfest experience from the comforts of their own home in Market Street Plaza. The team at Market Street Viera recognizes the importance of honoring traditions like Oktoberfest as part of their signature program Life Silhouettes.

Continue Reading
Residents at Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera enjoy the traditional festivities of Oktoberfest at their award-winning senior living community in Melbourne, Florida.
Residents at Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera enjoy the traditional festivities of Oktoberfest at their award-winning senior living community in Melbourne, Florida.

When a resident joins the community, the care team connects with family and friends to discover that resident's life story, including favorite music, personal interests and talents, treasured memories and beloved holidays.  Celebrating the momentous occasions of each resident's life instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members.

The dedicated team at Market Street Viera utilizes their creativity to bring these treasured holidays to life.  The sights, sounds, and smells of Oktoberfest filled the air, engaging residents in a multisensory experience that enlivened the senses with the traditional music and iconic tastes of Germany.  Executive Chef Emmanuel Florez served seasonal beer, refreshing hard cider, and the authentic dishes of homemade apfelkuchle (German apple fritters) and warm pretzels with beer cheese.  As the talented Oscar Alvarado entertained the crowd, glasses clinked to the festive outcries of Prost!

"Creating multi-sensory experiences for our memory care residents is an essential aspect of Watercrest Senior Living's signature programming for seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia," says Sheena Jeffries, Regional Director of Engagement for Watercrest Senior Living. "These occasions spark joy and connection for our residents."

Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera is an award-winning senior living community operated by Watercrest Senior Living. For the past two years, Market Street Viera has been prestigiously recognized as a U.S. News & World Report Best Memory Care Community, achieving the highest possible rating for Memory Care. The community offers world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. Market Street Viera is conveniently located at 6845 Murrell Road in Melbourne, Florida; for more information, contact the community at 321-730-2444.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

Also from this source

Watercrest Columbia Celebrates the Lively Traditions of Oktoberfest

Watercrest Columbia Celebrates the Lively Traditions of Oktoberfest

As the first days of fall arrived, residents of Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrated an authentic Oktoberfest experience...
Watercrest Myrtle Beach Wins Best Assisted Living Community in the 2023 Best of the Beach Awards

Watercrest Myrtle Beach Wins Best Assisted Living Community in the 2023 Best of the Beach Awards

Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrates their recognition as the gold medal winner of the 2023 Best of the Beach Awards...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Senior Citizens

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.