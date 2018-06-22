Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera Focuses on Caregivers

Market Street Viera recently hosted a 'Caring for the Caregiver' event, to provide their guests the opportunity to relax and remember that the caregiver is as important as the loved one they are caring for. At this month's event, dozens of residents, community members, and One Senior Place Alzheimer's Support Group members enjoyed an afternoon of peaceful, wellness activities provided by community partners.

Guests enjoyed yoga and stretching exercises from Son Rise Yoga, hand massages from doTerra wellness advocate Randa Gozum, healthy snacks and educational information from Hospice of St. Francis, and goody bags provided by Kindred at Home. To top it off, Remy the Therapy Dog lovingly greeted each of the guests with his owner, Sherrie Predojev of Market Street Viera.

"We are thankful for the opportunity to showcase our stunning Market Street community and meaningful programming, while focusing on the needs of the family members and loved ones who devote so much time and energy to caring for others," says Sherrie Predojev, Community Relations Director of Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera.

Designed, owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group, Market Street Memory Care Residences connect the hearts and minds of residents by stimulating their senses with the purpose of re-experiencing memories.

Upon entering the elegant, yet charmingly comfortable community of Market Street Memory Care Residence, the extraordinary central gathering space of Market Plaza is a sight to behold. A natural and realistic "outdoor" streetscape welcomes you with trees, flowers, and park benches encircled by detailed, active storefronts: Bakery, Salon and Spa, Newsstand and Post Office, each caringly designed to stimulate the senses and encourage meaningful interaction for residents and guests.

Each Market Street community features an inviting and purposeful design, including spacious accommodations, abundant natural lighting, internal courtyards with lush gardens, circular walkways, visual cueing and multiple social gathering places.

All Market Street memory care associates receive world-class training as Nationally Certified Dementia Care Practitioners and their cutting-edge memory care programming includes Personal Life Silhouettes, Music & Memory, Memories in the Making, For the Love of Color, multi-sensory culinary and gardening experiences, as well as personal well-being activities.

Market Street Memory Care Residences are currently serving seniors and families in Viera and Tampa, while an additional Market Street community will open in Palm Coast this summer. For community information, visit www.marketstreetresidence.com.

Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities, and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestslg.com.

