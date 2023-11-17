Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera Honors Resident Veterans for their Service and Sacrifice

VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The significance of Veterans Day was met with honor at Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera last week as veterans and veteran spouses received special recognition and appreciation.

Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera honors their resident veterans for their service at a Veterans Day ceremony last week. Market Street Viera is an award-winning Watercrest Senior Living community located in Melbourne, Florida.

Residents, associates and family members of Market Street Viera gathered with their neighbors from Indian River Colony Club, a military community, to pay their respects with a patriotic ceremony. Teresa Ortiz recognized each veteran in their respective branches of the military, thanking them for their service and sacrifice. Market Street Viera veterans proudly stood alongside their military photos displayed on the community's Veterans Wall of Honor, which was ceremoniously unveiled last November.

Executive Chef Manny served an array of traditional, savory Thanksgiving dishes followed with a variety of mouth-watering pies. Resident veterans' spotlights were displayed throughout the room and live music by Fred Cavese filled the air as guests enjoyed the feast.

"These events are heartwarming and nostalgic for our residents, but also a critical aspect of our programming as the traditional sights and sounds of a patriotic ceremony are significant in sparking memories for our residents living with Alzheimer's and dementia," says Christine Heaton, Senior Memory Care Director for Watercrest Viera.

Market Street Viera is an award-winning senior living community in Melbourne, Florida prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report for the past two years as a Best Memory Care Community. U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that achieved the highest possible rating for Memory Care. The community offers world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. Market Street Viera is conveniently located at 6845 Murrell Road in Melbourne, Florida. For more information, contact the community at 321-730-2444.

The Veterans Day community celebration is an aspect of Watercrest CARES, a company-wide movement by Watercrest Senior Living Group encompassing their common unity initiatives such as Connectivity. Watercrest is committed to supporting residents in staying connected in meaningful ways and inspiring a sense of community at each location.

